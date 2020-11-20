Get Strong Arms, Shoulders And Core, All At Once With This Exercise- Watch Video To Try It Now!

To perform this exercise, you need to engage your core and keep your hips stable

Your workouts must be challenging, overall. But there are a few exercises that are particularly more challenging. Push-ups, pull-ups, planks, wall sits and commandos are a few exercises that are generally more challenging, and require more effort than the others. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines says that commandos are a good exercise and can offer many benefits. This is one exercise which many women dread doing, says Itsines. But, doing them can offer a variety of health benefits. Keep reading to know about them.

Health benefits of commandos

While commandos can be challenging, Itsines says that you must try to not substitute them out of your workouts. She gives the following reasons why she includes commandoes in her workouts:

1. Commandos can help in improving your balance and stability.

2. The exercise can help in strengthening your chest, arms, shoulders and core, all in one!

3. This is a high intensity exercise which can get your heart rate up.

4. The exercise requires no equipment and can be done anytime, anywhere.

What's more, the exercise is great for improving your body strength. It can strengthen your core and can also help in melting stubborn belly fat.

How to perform commandos?

More than anything else, practice is what you need to perform this exercise. Itsines says that you must engage your core and keep your hips stable. Your back should be as flat as possible. This is important for maintaining a good form while performing the exercise.

Beginners can do the exercise on their knees first. Regular practice of the exercise can help in improving your body strength, eventually helping you to perform the exercise on your toes.

You can also try doing the exercise by placing folded towel under your arms. Using a thicker mat can also help you do commandos.

Those finding it difficult to perform commandos because of weak wrists or a wrist injury, you can do a plank on your elbows instead.

As part of #WeekendMotivation today, try doing commandos and let us know how it makes you feel! You can also do an arms and abs workout along with this exercise. The workout requires zero equipment to be done and can help you get flat abs!

