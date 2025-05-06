NSG Commandos Visits Puri Jagannath Temple, Review Security

A four-member team of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos visited the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri on Monday to carry out a routine security review as part of their annual calendar.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP), Puri, Vinit Agrawal said, "A four-member team of NSG commandos has come here to review the security around Shri Jagannath temple as part of a routine process which is part of their annual calendar."

The visit by the elite NSG team is aimed at assessing existing security measures at the temple, which is one of the most revered and heavily visited pilgrimage sites in India. Officials said the review included inspection of entry and exit points, crowd management protocols, emergency response mechanisms, and coordination among local police and temple security staff.

The NSG, India's premier counter-terrorism force, periodically undertakes such reviews at prominent religious and public places to ensure preparedness against any potential security threats. The exercise in Puri is in line with these standard operating procedures and is not linked to any specific alert, sources added.

The Shri Jagannath Temple, which draws lakhs of devotees every year, especially during the annual Rath Yatra, remains a high-security zone, with multiple layers of protection and surveillance. The routine visit by the NSG team is seen as a proactive step to strengthen security frameworks and ensure the safety of devotees and temple premises.

Local authorities confirmed that the visit went off smoothly, and the NSG team shared their observations with the district police for any possible enhancements in security arrangements.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Pahalgam attacks that killed 26 people, the Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence. The measures to be undertaken include operationalization of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updation of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

