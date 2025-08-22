Apply For NSG Commando: Check Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

Apply For NSG Commando: Dreaming of becoming a NSG Commando? The National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the "Black Cats," is an elite force specially trained to counter terrorism. Commandos are primarily selected on deputation from the Indian Army and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Those chosen undergo rigorous training and receive specialized equipment to serve as NSG Commandos.

NSG Commando 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have at least three years of experience in the Indian Armed Forces (Army, Air Force, Navy) or any Central Armed Police Force such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), ITBP - Indo-Tibetan Border Police and and CISF - Central Industrial Security Force can apply to become a NSG commando. They should not be older than 35 years of age.

Candidate applying for the role must have graduated from any recognized university and must be physically and mentally fit.

NSG Commando 2025: Selection Process

A NSG commando is mainly recruited on a temporary basis from the Indian army or CAPF's, rather than through direct recruitment or internal promotion. Candidates are first asked for their consent before shortlisting.

Candidates shortlisted for the role of a NSG commando go through two training phases. In the first phase, they are provided basic information such as the use of combat weapons and unarmed combat. This phase aims to test their mental strength, courage and stamina and is considered really tough.

In the second phase, special drills such as hostage rescue, counter-terrorism operations, bomb disposal, and sniper shooting are conducted to make candidates ready for real situations. They are trained to work in both rural and urban environments.

A final test is conducted to evaluate their learnings from the training. They are sent to participate in a simulated operation. Those who clear all the phases and tests become eligible for the role of "Black Cat".