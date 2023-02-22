NSG Commando's Wife Dies, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Wife of a NSG commando died under suspicious circumstances after she allegedly fell from the seventh floor of a residential building in NSG camp in Manesar here, police said on Tuesday.

The family members of the 33-year-old woman have accused her husband and in-laws for her death, alleging that they harassed her for dowry.

According to police, they received the information about the incident on Sunday around 9.30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Preeti, mother of a 4-year-old. Police kept the body in the mortuary and informed the family of the deceased, which reached Manesar on Monday.

Victim's brother Pushpender Singh Lodhi said his sister got married in 2017. "Walender and his family members were harassing her for dowry and finally killed her." Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Walender and his parents under sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Manesar police station on Monday, said police.

"We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO of Manesar police station.

