Commando Accused Of Killing Wife Says He Was In Op Sindoor. What Court Said

The Supreme Court today refused to provide relief to a Black Cat Commando accused of murdering his wife. When the Commando mentioned that he was part of Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, the court replied sternly that it "does not give you immunity".

The bench was hearing a Special Leave Petition in which the Commando sought exemption from surrender before the police. "I am a participant in Operation Sindoor. I am a Black Cat commando," he said. Black Cat Commando is a term popularly used to refer to members of the National Security Guard, India's elite counter-terrorism force.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan responded to the Commando's argument, "That doesn't give you immunity. How physically fit you are, you alone could have strangulated your wife."

Justice Bhuyan also noted the "gruesome manner" in which the Commando allegedly choked his wife to death and said this was not a case for exemption. Justice Vinod Chandran noted that the High Court had denied relief to the Commando.

The Commando is accused of killing his wife under Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with dowry deaths.

The Commando's counsel said the only allegation against him is that he demanded a motorcycle in dowry and this charge was made by two witnesses closely related to his dead wife. The counsel said these witnesses are "highly discrepant".

The court, however, refused to grant relief. It issued a notice, seeking a response from the prosecution on the Special Leave Petition. "We decline the prayer for exemption from surrendering. Issue notice on the SLP returnable in six weeks."

When the Commando's counsel sought time to surrender, the court granted him two weeks.