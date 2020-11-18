Choose These Healthy Drinks To Stay Warm This Winter

Drinking turmeric milk can help reduce inflammation

With the onset of winter season, it is time to make necessary changes to diet and lifestyle to fight the cold weather effectively. During the summer season, refreshing drinks like fruit juices, shakes, aam panna, buttermilk, jaljeera or coconut water become essential to beat the heat. Now as the temperature has dropped significantly, it is time to switch to drinks that can keep you warm. If you are looking for some interesting options other than your regular tea and coffee, here are some healthy options to choose from. You can easily prepare these with ingredients present in your kitchen. Also, know some amazing health benefits of each.

Healthy drinks to stay warm this winter

1. Herbal tea

Switch your regular tea with herbal teas. These can be prepared at home and will not contribute to the overconsumption of caffeine. There are plenty of herbal teas available. Some of the best options are- chamomile tea, ginger tea, tulsi tea, blue tea, green tea, lemongrass and much more.

2. Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk is also known as the Golden Milk. This beverage is loaded with several health benefits. Turmeric is loaded with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Drinking turmeric milk is beneficial for diabetics, heart health, bones, skin and much more.

3. Hot lemon water

Lemon belongs to the citrus family. It is loaded with vitamin C that helps boost immunity and skin health. It can also help in reducing heart disease risk, as per studies. You can drink hot lemon water during winters. It will also help you get rid of toxins from your body. Many choose to drink hot lemon water first thing in the morning.

4. Almond milk

Your mother or grandmother might have prepared badam milk quite often. Crushed almonds are added to warm and cooked for a while to prepare this drink. Almonds are loaded with vitamin E, potassium, magnesium and other essential nutrients. You can also add cardamom and saffron to this drink. To make it healthier skip adding sugar to it.

Almonds are loaded with essential nutrients that can help boost heart health

5. Cinnamon drink

Cinnamon is a spice commonly used to add flavour to foods and drinks. This spice is loaded with strong medicinal properties. Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It is also beneficial for your heart and lowers blood sugar levels. Cinnamon can be used to prepare a variety of drinks both with milk and without milk.

