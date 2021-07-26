Looking For A High-Intensity Strength Workout? Fitness Expert Tells You How To Pull It Off

Weight loss: Strength training can help you tone muscles and lose weight

Exercising regularly is an ideal way to stay active. And one of the ways to make the entire process more rejuvenating and fun is by indulging in short-burst workouts, or, as Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines calls it, - "high-intensity strength" training. Kayla has posted a video showing a range of exercises best suited for women who are keen to work out at a gym. Kayla added that the exercises demonstrated were choreographed in such a manner that it lets "you spend more time in the same area, without having to go back and forth between the larger pieces of equipment".

She captioned the post, "Right ladies, who want to try a workout from my new and improved high-intensity strength program?", and added that the "gym program has been updated to better suit you, so you can make the most out of your time in the gym".

In the video, Kayla demonstrates three rounds, or "circuits" as she calls them, of exercises to improve core strength and overall body muscle strength. The exercises are done with the help of gym equipment.

You'll need the following equipment for this workout:

Dumbbells

Bench or Box

Barbell

Resistance Band

The exercises demonstrated in the video include:

Circuit 1

Bulgarian Split Squat - 20 reps (10 per side)

Hip Thrust - 15 reps

Circuit 2

Romanian Deadlift - 10 reps

Side Plank & Hip Abduction - 20 reps (10 per side)

Circuit 3

Donkey Kick - 40 seconds

Crab Walk - 40 seconds

Squat Pulse - 40 seconds

Kayla also mentioned in her caption that the exercises posted by her were specifically to help women feel more confident in the gym. She wrote, "I want you to not only get the best out of your workout time, but I also want to help you feel more confident as you return to the gym."

Watch the full video here:

