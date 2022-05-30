Weight Loss In Summer: How To Use The Hot Weather To Your Benefit

Swimming is a great way to lose weight in summer as it doesnt heat up the body

Losing weight can be a year-round ordeal. However, that doesn't mean that the weather change doesn't affect your weight loss journey. The weather can cause various benefits and even inconveniences if you are trying to lose weight. In this article, we discuss simple ways through which you can benefit from the summer season if you are trying to lose weight.

7 ways to use the summer season to your benefit if you are trying to lose weight:

Go swimming

Swimming is a fun and easy way to lose weight. Most swimming pools are either shut or too cold to access during winters. On the other hand, working out in summer can make you sweat excessively. Swimming in summer is a perfect workout regime keeping the above two things in mind. Swimming is rather refreshing in summer and makes you lose weight without even realising it.

Drink more water

Drinking enough water can be tough during winter. The hot summer weather and the sun exposure might make you drink more water than you would in winter. As you may know, drinking ample water also helps in weight loss. Hence, whenever you feel hot or thirsty, opt for water and not soda or sugary drinks.

Watch what you drink

Although iced tea, cold coffee, sodas, lemonades, etc. can feel extremely refreshing, they can severely dehydrate the body due to high sugar and caffeine content. Instead, switch to detox water. Detox water is usually prepared by amalgamating various fresh fruit slices, mint leaves, lemons, and other refreshing vegetables into the water and is kept overnight. This increases the nutritional value of the water and also makes it a delicious summer drink.

Workout outdoors

Working out outdoors in itself can make you burn significantly more calories. As the weather is hot, it makes you sweat faster which directly helps you burn fat faster. Although working out in the gyms and in the comfort of your home may seem comfortable, incorporating a shorter workout outdoors can help you lose more calories than indoor workouts.

Workout early in the morning

Walking up early in the morning during winter can feel like a nightmare. On the other hand, waking up early in summer is way easier. It can also save you from the sun's heat which will take over as the day goes on.

Cold food over hot

Eating a warm meal over a salad can sound perfect in winter. However, indulging in some refreshing salads, fruit bowls, sandwiches, and yogurt desserts sounds appetising during summer. Make the most of this hot weather and indulge in refreshing yet healthy meals this summer. In addition to this, our appetite is lowered during summer making it easier to alter our diet and making it more healthy.

Just walk

Just walking a few thousand steps throughout the day can help you burn more calories than you would in winter. As discussed above, the hot weather makes us sweat faster even if we engage in low-intensity workouts. Even engaging in a 30 minutes walk twice a day outdoors can show noticeable changes if paired with the right diet.

In conclusion, losing weight can be easier in summer than it is at other times of the year. Making the most of summer and its benefits can help you kickstart your weight loss journey. Along with these tips, make sure you draw a proper routine for the day or even the week. This can help you better plan your meals and workouts, both of which are essential to losing weight in a healthy way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.