Weight Loss: Have You Stopped Losing Weight On Keto Diet? You Should Know This

Weight loss: Following the keto diet is definitely an effective way to lose weight. During the first few weeks, you are going to see positive results. But for consistent results and progress, keto diet needs to be followed strictly, while being on calorie deficit, in order to make it work for you. If not, then you are likely to hit the keto plateau, in which you stop losing weight despite continuing with the diet. There may also be a time when you gain weight, but you need not worry as that is because you are gaining muscles.

What can you do if you have stopped losing weight on keto diet?

The main purpose of following keto diet is that it makes your body go into a state of ketosis. In ketosis, the body experiences a shift in metabolism and begins to burn instead of carbs for fuel.

To ensure that you are in ketosis, majority of your diet (60% to 75%) needs to be fat. Protein intake needs to be moderate (around 30%) and carb intake needs to be minimum (5% to 10%).

Along with following this diet protocol, you also need to take care of your calorie intake in order to continue losing weight on keto diet. The idea is to burn more calories than you consume-the ideal equation for weight loss. You need not go on extremes, but there should be a calorie deficit. Moreover, achieving this goal is not so difficult when you're on ketosis-as it naturally reduces your appetite and calorie intake.

But here's something you should note. Extreme calorie restriction needs to be avoided. If you consume lesser than 1,200 calories, it can be bad for your health, metabolism and weight loss.

Firstly, going on extreme calorie restrictions can lead to nutritional deficiencies. What's more, it can increase cravings for carbs and sugary foods and also make you irritable and moody. Secondly, severely reducing your calories can slow down your metabolism. It makes your body go into starvation mode and this may make you stop losing weight.

There are other ways to measure your progress on keto diet

Even if you are in ketosis and counting your calories, you may reach a weight loss plateau or keto plateau. Over time, the body begins to adapt to changes in diet and begins needing fewer calories in order to keep going. There is no need to worry as there are other ways to measure your progress.

Signs that you are making progress on keto diet:

Your clothes fit you better

You talk about yourself more positively

You have become more confident

You lose inches

You have developed a better relationship with food and experience lesser cravings

You have become regular at exercise and don't have to push yourself for a workout

You see visual changes in your body in the mirror

You have increased body strength and stamina

