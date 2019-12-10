Keto 2.0: Here's The Updated Version Of Keto Diet Which Is Easier To Follow And More Sustainable

Keto 2.0 encourages consumption of plant-based food for fat intake

Keto diet: This diet is undoubtedly one of the most popular diets for weight loss. It works on three principles: eating low carb, moderate protein and high fat. Keto diet has helped many people lose weight at a comparatively faster pace, but at the same time the diet has been slammed by fitness and nutrition experts because of being restrictive in nature. In lieu of this, Keto 2.0 has arrived, which by and large solves some of the most commonly experienced problems associated with keto diet. Ketogenic diet requires one's diet to include 75% fat, 20% protein and 5% carb for total calorie intake.

Keto 2.0: What you should know

As part of the traditional keto diet, followers were required to eat more fats and proteins and restrict carbs. This however, was difficult to follow and not sustainable. Keto 2.0 comes offers the flexibility and sustainability which keto diet doesn't.

Most people consider keto diet to include nothing more than meat, butter and other foods that are high in saturated fats from animal meat. A diet like this can be harmful for your cholesterol levels and heart health.

As part of keto 2.0, you need not consume too much of meat and animal-based foods

Keto 2.0 emphasises more on plant-based foods, replacing fat from animal sources to plant-based sources. Red meat and other foods high in saturated fats can be replaced by plant-based fats from olive oil, avocado, nuts, seeds and even from fatty fish like tuna.

Other downside of keto diet was lack of sufficient fibre, which lead to problems like constipation and poor digestive system. Keto 2.0 comes to rescue as it encourages consumption of fibre-rich plant-based foods like chia seeds, cauliflower, flaxseeds, mushrooms, etc. Such foods are rich in fibre but low in carbs. They are in sync with rules of following keto diet. Eating more of these foods as part of keto 2.0 can fix the problem of low fibre content in keto diet.

So, the need for keto diet to be more flexible and sustainable for long term, doctors' interests in making the diet as healthy as possible (without any side effects to heart health) have lead to emergence of keto 2.0.

How to follow keto 2.0 for weight loss?

Following keto 2.0 can be easier than following keto diet as foods rich in unsaturated fats are given more priority in it. The updated version of keto will make it easier for the body to enter the state of ketosis - an essential prerequisite to make keto diet work for you.

Keto 2.0 foods for weight loss

So, the idea to follow keto 2.0 is to increase intake of plant-based foods for getting fats and also increase intake of fibrous foods that are low in carbs. Following are some foods that meet both these requirements:

Nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios Avocado Olive oil Coconut oil Chia seeds Cauliflower Red cabbage Broccoli Flaxseeds Leafy green vegetables Cucumber Artichoke Celery Zucchini

So, if keto diet has been too difficult for you to follow, try the all-new, updated Keto 2.0 and let us know how they work for you in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.