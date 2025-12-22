Weight Loss Goals: Will A Low-Carb Diet Help Women More Than A Low-Fat Diet?

If ringing in 2026 with the resolve to lose weight is on your list, then this new study will come to your aid. Recent research published in Frontiers in Nutrition suggests that reducing carbohydrate intake, rather than cutting fat, could be a more effective dietary strategy for controlling appetite and improving eating behaviour in women, especially those living with lipoedema and obesity. Hedonic appetite, the drive to eat for pleasure or emotional reasons rather than physiological need, has long been recognised as a major barrier to healthy eating and weight management. Appetite regulation is complex, involving hormones such as ghrelin and insulin, as well as neural reward pathways. When these systems are dysregulated, individuals may be prone to emotional eating, overeating in response to food cues, and difficulties in maintaining dietary changes.

The clinical trial underpinning this work randomly assigned women with lipoedema and obesity to either a low-carbohydrate diet or a low-fat diet for eight weeks. While both groups consumed the same number of calories and protein, those on the low-carbohydrate diet reported significant reductions in emotional eating and food cue responsiveness, a key dimension of hedonic hunger. These findings add to a growing body of scientific literature indicating that carbohydrate restriction may influence appetite and eating behaviour in ways that extend beyond simple calorie counting.

Understanding The Study And Its Population

Lipoedema is a chronic condition affecting mainly women, often during periods of hormonal change such as puberty, pregnancy or menopause. Although frequently misdiagnosed as obesity, lipoedema involves abnormal fat accumulation primarily in the lower limbs and is linked with inflammation and impaired vascular function. These physiological changes may also affect appetite regulation, making effective dietary strategies particularly important for affected individuals.

The randomized clinical trial involved 70 female participants with both lipoedema and obesity. They were assigned to either a low-carbohydrate diet (75 grams of carbohydrates per day) or a low-fat diet (180 grams of carbohydrates and 27 grams of fat per day), with both groups consuming 1,200 kcal and 60 grams of protein daily for eight weeks. Researchers evaluated changes in hedonic hunger and eating behaviour using validated questionnaires such as the Power of Food Scale.

Key Outcomes: Appetite and Eating Behaviour

The study found that women on the low-carbohydrate diet experienced a significant reduction in one core aspect of hedonic hunger, food cue responsiveness, compared with those on the low-fat diet. This outcome reflects a reduced urge to eat when food is present but not yet tasted, such as when seeing or smelling appealing foods.

Importantly, the low-carbohydrate group also reported significant reductions in emotional eating, a behavioural pattern where individuals eat in response to negative emotions. Emotional eating is recognised by organisations like the National Institutes of Health as a contributor to excess caloric intake and weight gain.

Conversely, participants in the low-fat group reported increased restrained eating, a cognitive effort to control food intake, suggesting they may have found it harder to ignore internal food cues.

How Carbohydrate Restriction May Influence Appetite

Several biological mechanisms may explain why low-carbohydrate diets could be more effective at curbing appetite. Hormones like ghrelin (often called the "hunger hormone") and insulin play important roles in regulating hunger and brain reward pathways. Low-carbohydrate diets have been shown to suppress ghrelin more effectively than high-carbohydrate diets, potentially reducing hunger.

In addition, research indicates that when carbohydrate intake falls, the body may shift its energy metabolism, reducing blood glucose fluctuations and promoting greater satiety. Studies published in the International Journal of Obesity found that low-carbohydrate diets often lead to reduced appetite and rapid early weight loss, partly due to changes in satiety signalling and metabolic hormones.

Broader Evidence on Carbohydrates and Appetite

Beyond lipoedema, other controlled trials have reported that women consuming low-carbohydrate, high-protein diets experience lower perceived hunger and greater weight loss compared with those on high-carbohydrate, low-fat diets. In one study involving premenopausal women, self-reported hunger decreased significantly on a low-carbohydrate diet, but not on a high-carbohydrate, low-fat regimen.

Systematic reviews also suggest that the impact of low-fat diets on hunger may be limited when carbohydrate intake remains high. Appetite suppression appears more strongly linked to higher protein and lower carbohydrate compositions, rather than simply low fat.

Practical Implications for Women's Health

For women struggling with appetite control, emotional eating or weight management, these findings offer actionable insights. A low-carbohydrate dietary pattern doesn't necessarily mean extreme restriction but can involve focusing on whole foods, reduced refined carbohydrates, and balanced macronutrient intake. Importantly, this approach should always be personalised and, where possible, guided by registered dietitians or medical professionals, especially for individuals with specific health conditions like lipoedema.

The emerging research on dietary macronutrients underscores that not all calories are equal when it comes to appetite regulation. For women, particularly those with lipoedema and obesity, reducing carbohydrate intake may offer advantages in suppressing hedonic hunger and reducing emotional eating compared with traditional low-fat diets. While further research is needed to confirm long-term effects across broader populations, current evidence supports the potential of carbohydrate-focused dietary strategies for improving eating behaviour and enhancing weight management outcomes. As with all nutrition plans, individual needs and lifestyle factors should guide dietary choices in consultation with healthcare providers and registered nutrition professionals.

