Do You Snack Mindlessly? This Is Called Hedonic Hunger. Expert Shares Tips To Deal With It

Hedonic Hunger refers eating just for pleasure and not to maintain energy, says the nutritionist

A healthy lifestyle is not only affected by the foods you eat but also has a lot to do with things that you 'don't eat.' Many times, we have seen dieticians emphasising the importance of avoiding foods that have hedonic properties - which trigger you to eat more and more (and more). Some classic examples of hedonic food items are ice cream, french fries and potato chips. Even if you are not hungry, it makes you feel that you always "have room" for these engineered food products. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in an Instagram post, throws more light on hedonic hunger and also shares three ways to keep your cravings in check. Alongside the post, the nutritionist writes: "Hedonic Hunger refers to the consumption of food just for pleasure and not to maintain energy homeostasis. In this condition, the subject eats also when not in a state of short-term energy depletion, and food is consumed uniquely because of its gustatory rewarding properties."



Pooja Makhija gives an example of a bag of chips. When she says "ever opened a bag of chips and can't stop at just one", we can totally relate to it. This is because companies design these snack items in a particular way, also known as hedonic hunger, which is usually needed when our blood sugar levels fall and therefore there is energy deprivation.

According to the nutritionist, "Hedonic hunger is far more stimulated by the tongue or the taste versus the energy requirements." She reveals that companies have experts like cravibility expert, who sit down to design something that the human body would crave.

For example, chips - are a combination of salt, sugar and fat. This mix stimulates dopamine centres and doesn't want you to just stop at one. "A little bit like drug addiction," the health expert adds.

Wondering what is the solution? Pooja Makhija is ready with an answer. Next time, when you open a bag of chips, she says, "Either you buy a very small bag which has more air and fewer chips, or you buy a bag to share."

