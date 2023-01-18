Weight Loss Diet: People With These Health Conditions Should Avoid Intermittent Fasting

Women with PCOS should avoid intermittent fasting, says expert

People have become health conscious these days. With so much information available on the internet or even on social media, everyone is ready to try new things. One such popular eating pattern is known as intermittent fasting. It is basically a pattern of eating that involves alternating periods of fasting (staying away from food for certain hours in a day) and eating. Well, most commonly, people do it with an aim of shedding those extra kilos. However, irrespective of all this, each and every diet plan or trend comes with its sets of pros and cons. Similarly, intermittent fasting is not meant for everyone. In fact, you must avoid it if you are facing some other health issues including PCOS, diabetes and others. To know more about it in detail, take a look at Dr Vishakha's Instagram post.

In the caption, she states, "Let's understand this - Irrespective of what's 'trending', or of the fabulous results you hear/see, you must speak to your doctor first! Intermittent fasting is fantastic for your health if done right." But she states, "Not everyone is a candidate for it. In fact, I see cases every day where Intermittent Fasting has caused hormonal disruption in patients, hence causing more harm than good."

In the video, she explains that any particular trend or fad (not that intermittent fasting is a fad) can work for everyone. There are always exceptions, that's what medicine is about because no two human bodies are the same.

But the group of people who definitely need to do it under supervision, if at all, are people with hormonal issues. They should do Intermittent Fasting only under guidance.

These groups of people should not follow Intermittent Fasting without supervision:

1) People with hormonal conditions like diabetics or PCOS

2) If you've got thyroid fluctuations

3) Women who are peri-menopausal etc.

4) Pregnant and lactating women should also avoid it. However, if you are doing it, take guidance from your doctor

5) If there's anybody with a history of eating disorders, for example, bulimic or anorexic, please, intermittent fasting is not meant for you. So, don't try it, adds Dr Vishakha.

In the caption, she says, "I go a step ahead and tell my patients that even healthy individuals should not do Intermittent Fasting all seven days of the week."

"I restrict it to 5 days at best. This allows your body to be 'metabolically flexible,'" Vishakha adds.

In a concluding note, Dr Vishakha states, "If you want to do Intermittent Fasting for health benefits- and there are tons of them when done correctly, I strongly recommend you consult an expert and devise a plan suitable for you."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.