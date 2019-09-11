Weight Loss Diet: Essential Nutrients You Need For Losing Weight Quickly

Weight loss diet: Include proteins in your diet for efficient weight loss

Quick weight loss doesn't come easy. But you definitely don't need to starve yourself for it. If you catch hold of a few tips and tricks, then losing weight is not going to be as difficult as it seems to be. Quick weight loss-the one that you can sustain in the long run-comes with diet and exercise as the two most important prerequisites. Also important are regulated sleep cycles, minimal stress levels, no smoking and alcohol consumption. In this article today, we are going highlight essential nutrients that can help you with weight loss and good health.

Weight loss: These are the nutrients you need to lose weight

Before knowing which nutrients you need for a healthy weight, you must know that your exercise routine must be on point. Both cardio and weigh training exercises are required for losing weight. While the former is required for burning calories, improving stamina, fat loss and inch loss, the latter can help in building muscles and improving your strength.

1. Protein

The one nutrient that holds utmost importance for weight loss is protein. It is a macronutrient, which is also referred to as the building blocks of the human body. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says, "In order to increase your protein intake naturally, you should include protein in each meal." Green peas, lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds, chicken, milk, cottage cheese and eggs are examples of protein-rich foods that can help you lose weight quickly. Proteins help in building muscle mass. They are also help you keep full for longer and reduce appetite, thus reducing overall calorie intake.

Protein-rich foods

Green peas,

Lentils

Legumes

Nuts

Seeds

Chicken and lean meat

Milk

Cottage cheese

Eggs

Protein is an essential nutrient in weight loss diet

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fibre

Just like proteins, fibre too performs the role of filling you up quickly, reducing appetite and intake of calories. Fibre-rich foods come with the added benefit of treating constipation. They help in forming bulk of stools and smoothen bowel movement. Make sure you don't go overboard with consumption of fibre as excessive intake can cause bloating and other issues with digestion.

Fibre-rich foods

Whole grains

Fresh fruits

Fresh vegetables

Salad greens

Peas

Potatoes

Beans

3. Fats

Surprising but yes, fats is a macronutrient you need for healthy weight loss. Fats are important for optimal functioning of brain, heart and body cells. Fats are also needed for fat-soluble vitamins- A, D, E and K. Monounsaturated fats is the category of fats that can help you with weight loss. Following is a list of fats that you need for healthy weight loss. Include them in moderate amounts in your daily diet for healthy weight loss:

Olive oil

Ghee

Coconut oil

Avocado

Nut butters

Nuts

Fats are macronutrient needed for healthy functioning of brain and assimilation of Vitamins A, D, E and K

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Carbohydrates (carbs)

Over the years, carbs have gained bad reputation for causing weight gain. On the contrary, you do need carbs on weight loss diet, in case you want to sustain that weight for a long period of time. Fibre-rich carbs - like the ones present in fruits, vegetables, legumes and pulses - are required to fill you up and satisfy your hunger. Going on low-carb or zero-carb diet can increase cravings and make you irritable and more prone to mood swings. If you want quick weight loss for a short period of time, giving up on carbs may help. In the long run, you must include the following carbs in your diet, for weight loss and good health:

Whole fruits

Whole grains

High-fibre vegetables like sweet potato, artichoke, leafy greens, carrots, beetroots and broccoli

High fibre beans and legumes

The aforementioned weight loss diet plan needs to be coupled with weight loss exercises including both cardio and weight training. You should exercise for a minimum of 150 minutes in a week to lose weight efficiently.

Exercises for weight loss

Cardio exercises

Running

Jogging

Cycling

Swimming

Aerobics

Zumba

Jumping jack

Burpees

Dancing

Weight training exercises for weight loss

Planks

Push-ups

Pull-ups

Pilates

Deadlifts

Squats

Bench press

Lunges

Lifestyle changes for weight loss

1. Sleep well: Try to get 8 hours of sleep every night. Lack of sleep or sleeping less for even one night can put you in sleep debt and make you feel lethargic and low on energy the next day.

2. Take less stress: Being chronically stress maybe the reason behind your weight gain. Or if you are exercising and following a healthy diet, but still not losing weight - stress is to be blamed. Find out ways to cope with stress like meditation, yoga, etc.

3. Practice portion control: Even on times when you feel like indulging in comfort food, make sure you practice portion control. Portion controls makes weight loss easier and provides the added benefit of satisfaction.

4. Quit smoking: Smoking is a sedentary lifestyle habit that can slow down your metabolism and weight loss speed. It is also the top cause of cancer. Quit smoking as soon as possible

5. Quit alcohol: No amount of alcohol is good for your health or weight loss. It is loaded with calories and can adversely impact metabolism, thus making losing weight more difficult than usual.

