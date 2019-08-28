Morning Drinks For Weight Loss: Start Your Day With These 5 Healthy Drinks

Weight loss drinks: Some drinks can improve your metabolism and help you lose weight

Is coffee the first thing you drink every morning? Is it the healthiest way to start your day? The way you start your day affects your health and energy levels throughout the day. A healthy drink in the morning can impact your health in various ways. What can better than morning drinks which are healthy as well as beneficial for weight loss? Some simple drinks can bring a huge change in your overall health. These drinks also contribute to weight loss at the same time. Here are easy and quick drinks which you can add to your morning rituals for better health and weight loss.

Healthy morning drinks for weight loss

1. Lemon water with chia seeds

Both lemon water and chia seeds are beneficial for weight loss. The combination of these two elements will be amazing for weight loss as well as for your overall health. To prepare this drink you need to take a glass of warm water and add juice of half lemon to it. You can also add a few drops of honey for taste. Add a small amount of chia seed powder to this. Try this drink every morning and avail the multiple health benefits it offers like weight loss, detoxification, a powerhouse of antioxidants and many more.

2. Green tea

Green tea is famous for the multiple health benefits it offers. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants which protect your body from the risk of various diseases. It is widely used for weight loss. Regular consumption of green tea will also benefit your skin. So, what are you waiting for? Eliminate your morning cup of coffee and switch to green tea.

3. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is loaded with health benefits. It is a well-known morning drink for weight loss. It can help in killing many harmful bacteria, lowers blood sugar levels and promotes heart health. You need to take half glass of water and add one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to it. Give it a quick mix and drink this every morning. Do not add apple cider vinegar in extra quantity. Also, try to drink it with a straw to protect your tooth enamel from the acidic content.

4. Detox water

If you want to lose weight and stay healthy at the same time you can choose detox water. Detox water is an excellent choice which will purify your body and improve your metabolism. You will lose weight at the same time. To prepare detox water you can add cucumber, lemon juice, milt leaves and a slice of ginger to water and store it for some time. Consume it in the morning and throughout the day as well.

5. Jeera water

Jeera or cumin seeds are extremely beneficial for weight loss. This drink can improve your metabolism significantly. Jeera water will also reduce hunger and improve the fat burning process. Soak one tablespoon of cumin seeds to a glass of water and keep it overnight. Strain the mixture in the morning and consume it every morning. You can also chew some soaked cumin seeds while drinking this water.

Along with the consumption of these drinks, consume a restricted diet and exercise regularly for effective weight loss.

