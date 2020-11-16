Weight Loss: 6 Variations Of Push-Ups That Can Help You Progress Towards Clap Push-Ups

Push-ups can help you have toned abs and strong lower back

Want to tone your abs? Do push-ups. Want a stronger back? Do push-ups. Want to improve your overall body strength? do push-ups regularly! It is rightly said that push-ups are one of the most effective and challenging exercises that one can do. Regular practice of this body weight exercise can help in strengthening your lower back and core muscles. The exercise is good for melting the very stubborn belly fat and helping you have the kind of abs you always wanted!

And this is not it. There's a lot that you can do with this one exercise, to make it more challenging and beneficial. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to share a few variations of push-ups that can help you build-up or progress towards a clap push-up.

"Push-ups are one of those exercises that are often included in workouts, but I know they can be really challenging for beginners and people who are just starting to build their strength," Itsines writes in the caption of her post.

Having said that, it is important that every individual goes at his/her own pace with exercises like push-ups, she adds. Before moving towards progression of the exercise, it is important that one get the technique right and feels confident about performing sufficient reps of the exercise at once. Doing so helps in building your strength and also reduces the risk of injury.

It is important that you go at your own pace with push-ups and learn to get the technique right first

So here's a list of push-up variations that you can do during your workouts. Trying each of them progressively can help you do clap push-ups, which is a more challenging version of push-ups.

Here are the push-up variations that can help you progress towards clap push-up

1. Wall Push-Up: This push-up needs to be done while standing up. You need to perform this with your hands on the wall.

2. Incline Push-Up (knees): This push-up needs to be done on your knees, with your hands on a chair.

3. Push-Up (knees): This is the standard push-up which needs to be done on your knees.

4. Incline Push-Up (toes): To do this push-up you need to be on your toes, with your hands on a chair above you.

5. Push-ups: This is the standard push-up which needs to be done on your toes, with hands on the ground.

6. Clap Push-Up: Once you have mastered the push-up, try a clap push-up Itsines is doing in the video below.

