Weight Loss: 5 Ways Protein Powder Can Make You Gain Weight

Protein powders alone cannot help you lose weight or build muscles

Every fitness enthusiast is obsessed with protein powders. Protein is an essential macronutrient that your body requires for multiple functions other than building muscles. Protein also aids in weight loss by promoting satiety. It also helps build muscles and enhances recovery after exercise. This is why gym goers resort to protein powders to meet protein needs. Many also end up consuming it in excess to get quick results. However, some individuals experience weight gain when using protein powders. Here are some reasons why protein powders cause weight gain.

1. Overconsumption

It is crucial to monitor your overall calorie intake. Adding protein powders to your diet without adjusting your daily calorie consumption can lead to an overload. In such a situation, you'll end up consuming more calories than you burn, contributing to weight gain

2. Lack of physical activity

Protein powders alone cannot help you lose weight or build muscles. When you do not exercise the protein powder consumed is stored as fat due to low energy demand.

Also, consumption of more calories than you burn results in weight gain.

3. Mismeasurement

Each brand contains a different quantity of protein in one scoop. Therefore, it is crucial to read instructions properly. Also, some protein powders contain several other nutrients as well. You should check the labels properly and use them as per your requirements.

4. Absence of other protein sources in diet

When consuming protein powders, many tend to ignore other protein sources and rely completely on supplements. Isolating your body with protein powders will not help you fulfil your nutritional needs. Protein powders usually lack micro and macronutrients that are present in whole foods.

5. Bloating

Several ingredients of protein powders can trigger bloating. It might not be true weight gain but can contribute to other discomforts.

So, you should first monitor your overall calorie intake and add the amount of protein powder accordingly. Also, check all the ingredients of the protein powder before using.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.