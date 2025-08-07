Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Talks About Struggles With OCD; Know All About The Condition

Jenna Ortega has established herself as a successful rising star leading her break with the popular series ‘Wednesday'. While being interviewed by Heart, a leading UK-based commercial radio brand, she opened up to her fans sharing, “I have pretty intense OCD,” She shared, “Repetitive thoughts and counting everything multiple times and having to do the same action over and over.” She further explained, “Sometimes my nights consist of just being really exhausted and going up and down the stairs six times because that's what I think I need to do to make sure no one breaks into my home.”

For people with OCD, repetitive actions of this manner are a common way to try to grip control over one's life. OCD, short for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder is a chronic mental condition. It is often characterised by unwanted, intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviours or mental acts (compulsions) that a person feels obligated to perform. These obsessions often cause significant anxiety and distress. The compulsions are usually performed to reduce that distress or to prevent a feared event.

While most people experience intrusive thoughts from time to time, those with OCD find these thoughts persistent and overwhelming. These symptoms can also often strain and interfere with their daily life, relationships, work and other commitments. Keep reading as we discuss the common signs and causes behind OCD. We also list simple tips a person with OCD can follow along with medication (if required) to better manage this condition.

Signs of OCD

1. Obsessions

Repeated, persistent and unwanted thoughts or urges such as fears of contamination, harming others or needing things to be symmetrical or in a specific order.

2. Compulsions

Repetitive behaviours performed in response to obsessions like excessive cleaning, checking, counting or repeating phrases as a way to reduce anxiety or to prevent something bad from happening.

3. Distress and shame

Feeling ashamed or frustrated due to the inability to control these obsessive and compulsive thoughts or behaviours.

4. Avoidance

Avoiding places, people or situations that may be a trigger to these obsessive and compulsive habits.

Causes of OCD

Genetics: OCD often runs in families which might suggest a genetic component to this disorder.

Brain structure & functioning: Differences in the brain's structure, particularly in areas related to impulse control and decision-making may play a role.

Environmental factors: Childhood trauma, certain infections and significant stressors in life can all trigger or worsen OCD.

Serotonin imbalance: Serotonin is an essential neurotransmitter which is involved in mood regulation and may function abnormally in people in OCD.

Personality influence: Certain personality traits such was perfectionist tendencies or high anxiety may increase risk of OCD.

Tips to help manage OCD effectively

Following your medications consistently can significantly help reduce OCD symptoms. Make sure to take them as prescribed and at the same times of the days for better efficacy. Skipping or stopping medication without specialised guidance can worsen symptoms. Mindfulness and meditation can help OCD that may be accelerated from personality issues such as anxiety and perfectionist thought process. It can also aid in reducing intrusive thoughts. Limit avoidance behaviours While avoiding unnecessary triggers that worsen your OCD may seem like a apt response. Overtime, this may not be a sustainable tactic. It is ideal to work towards overcoming these triggers altogether. Workout regularly as it can help reduce stress and also boosts mood. It can also support better sleep which is often a trouble sector for people with OCD. Reduce your stress levels and avoid fatigue. OCD symptoms can worsen under stress. Engage in healthy routine and fun activities that can help your regulate your stress levels. Talking to others can always help you understand yourself better. Engaging in support groups and openly talking to your loved ones can help them and you better understand and manage this condition.

With the right medication, therapy and lifestyle changes, many people with OCD can significantly improve their quality of life and learn to live with OCD without it affecting their life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.