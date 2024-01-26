People With OCD Face Higher Risk Of Early Death, New Study Reveals

A recent study conducted by researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden has shed light on the concerning impact of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) on life expectancy.

The study, utilizing comprehensive Swedish population registers, revealed that individuals with OCD are 82 percent more likely to experience premature death, encompassing both natural and unnatural causes.

Although prior research identified an increased mortality rate in individuals with OCD, the specific factors contributing to this phenomenon were not thoroughly examined. Notably, this study goes beyond the well-known association with suicide, revealing that the causes of premature death in individuals with OCD have been insufficiently explored.

OCD, affecting approximately 2 percent of the population, manifests as distressing intrusive thoughts coupled with compulsive rituals aimed at alleviating discomfort. The disorder significantly hampers daily life, impacting relationships, social engagement, and overall functioning.

The research, spanning over four decades (1973-2020), compared a group of 61,378 individuals diagnosed with OCD to a control group of 613,780 without the disorder.

The findings underscore a notable discrepancy in average life expectancy, with individuals with OCD succumbing to premature mortality at an average age of 69, in contrast to their counterparts without the disorder, who lived until an average age of 78.

These findings emphasize the urgency of further investigation into the specific health implications associated with OCD, beyond its recognized impact on mental well-being.

In the conclusion of the study, the researchers wrote that in this population-based matched cohort and sibling cohort study, non-communicable diseases and external causes of death, including suicides and accidents, were major contributors to the risk of mortality in people with OCD.

Better surveillance, prevention, and early intervention strategies should be implemented to reduce the risk of fatal outcomes in people with OCD.