Warm Milk To Bananas: Foods And Drinks That Will Help You Sleep Better

A healthy sleep cycle is good for your mental and physical health

Do you find it hard to fall asleep at night or remain asleep throughout? And, this is followed by the feeling of fatigue and tiredness? Well, there is a possibility that you are going through insomnia. It is a sleep disorder, wherein the person has a disturbed sleep pattern. The condition may result in sleeping in patches or absolutely sleepless nights. If you face any of these symptoms, here's a solution for you.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a few food items that can help you in sleeping better. According to the nutritionist, there are a few crucial nutrients like "magnesium, calcium, zinc, and certain B vitamins" that help with your sleep symptoms.

While continuing further, she explains the major cause of insomnia and other sleep disorders. Lovneet Batra says that when our brain converts the essential amino acid tryptophan into serotonin, it's converted into melatonin. "Low levels of melatonin and serotonin can lead to insomnia and other sleep disorders," she says. Lovneet shares a video with the caption, "Insomnia is a serious health issue that affects people worldwide. So, before reaching for the bottle of sleeping pills, know there are few foods to help you sleep better."

Let's take a look at the food items:

Warm milk: We often hear our mothers asking us to have milk before bed. Now, we know why. The nutritionist claims that tryptophan and melatonin, along with other compounds in warm milk, may help you in getting a good night's sleep.

Barley grass powder: As per the nutritionist, sleep-promoting compounds like "GABA, calcium, tryptophan, zinc, potassium, and magnesium" are abundant in barley grass powder.

Walnuts: Rarely we have been told that walnuts are the best sources of melatonin and that consuming them improves our sleep quality. The fatty acid element in the walnuts may also contribute to the better sleep pattern. Lovneet says, "They provide alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid that is converted to DHA in the body. DHA may increase serotonin production."

Roasted pumpkin seeds: They are considered the natural source of tryptophan, which is "an amino acid that promotes sleep." Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, copper and selenium which affect the sleep quality and the hours.

Banana: The fruit is rich in "magnesium, tryptophan, vitamin B6, carbs, and potassium", which are considered sleep-promoting nutrients and have been linked to improved sleeping patterns.

Soaked chia seeds: In soaked chia seeds, tryptophan is found in abundance. They are an amino acid that improves mood and results in regulated sleep patterns.

You can also drink chamomile tea before bed for better sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.