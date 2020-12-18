Want To See Results In Your Weight Loss Program? Do Not Cheat At All- Fitness Trainer Vinod Channa

Consistency and discipline is the key to see results on your weight/fat loss program

Weight loss: What is the right way to lose weight? Well, there's no one correct answer to it. Every person has a different metabolism and every one responds to differently to diet and exercise. Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, in one of his recent IGTVs, says that the most common question that people ask him is how to lose fat. According to Channa, the basics that people should follow include not starving, no binge eating, eating right and exercising well. For effective fat or weight loss, there's a need to be consistent in exercising daily and eating the right food, at the right time. "Instead of wishing for a good body, you should always work towards it," says Channa.

Tips for effective fat loss

When we begin following a healthy lifestyle, there are some important things that we unintentionally tend to miss. These mistakes could be the reason why you see a delay in results or why you don't get effective results.

"Start putting your 100% efforts to get results from your diet and workout regime," says Channa in the video.

For example, if you're following a healthy diet for the whole day, but are cheating at night thinking you can compensate for it by exercising more or skipping meal, it is not going to work for you. The body does not work like this, says the Mumbai-based fitness trainer.

Follow your diet and exercise routine religiously, without any cheating or leniency, to get timely and effective results. Whatever diet you are following, whether its low carb, low fat or no sugar diet, follow it consistently. Similarly, your exercise routine should also be followed consistently.

Follow a healthy diet and exercise routine with consistency and discipline

Point to note

Exercise routine: Yes, consistency is the key. But, it is also important to have days of rest and recovery in between. Make sure you don't overtrain or overexercise as it can increase muscle soreness and also the risk of injury. Your body needs rest to recover effectively. Without sufficient rest, your exercise performance can be negatively impacted too.

Diet routine: Again, consistency is important, but sustainability needs to be taken care of too. Following low-carb or low fat or calorie-restrictive diets is definitely not sustainable. You are likely to experience too many cravings and are also at the risk of nutritional deficiencies. Hence, to make sure you follow your diet consistently, make it balanced, simple and nourishing. Eat home-cooked food most times of the day and avoid eating junk, fried or sugary foods. Stay away from sugar drinks, alcohol and smoking and you're good to go.

Thus, consistency and sustainability go hand-in-hand when it comes to achieving good health, losing weight and getting fitter.

