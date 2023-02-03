Want To Lose Weight Quickly? Nutritionist Tells Why You Must Focus Sustainable Weight Loss Instead

Weight loss tips: A well balanced diet and regular exercise can help you lose weight sustainably

Whether you talk about the environment or health, a sustainable approach always helps. In a more clear sense, sustainability resembles the ability to maintain or support a process continuously over time. Imagine you want to get rid of those extra accumulated kilos from your body and become fit. It isn't going to happen overnight. Well, it does not happen in a few days either. You must give yourself some time. It's equally important to make sure you don't be too harsh on yourself. Do you know that there are some fad diet trends or other practices that claim to help you in reducing weight quickly? Well, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains that you must stay away from such fast ways of losing weight. She states the health issues that can arise from the fast ways of reducing weight. Rather, she suggests that you must have a sustainable approach that will result in long-term positive effects.

According to Nmami, the fastest way to lose weight that you're following is probably also causing a few health issues:

1) A lot of metabolic and hormonal issues.

2) Poor sleep cycle

3) Digestive problems

4) Disordered eating pattern

5) Skin breakouts

6) Negative body image

7) Muscle loss

8) Chronic fatigue

She adds, "The problem is we only look at reaching our goals, but what we don't realise is that it's so extreme wherein first we restrict ourselves and then fail to sustain it."

Talking about a sustainable approach towards a healthy lifestyle, the nutritionist lists the following points:

1) Focus on other parameters like energy levels or blood reports.

2) Make your body comfortable and avoid doing things in extremes.

3) Enjoy eating foods you love

4) Make sure your diet fits the lifestyle

5) Positive self-talk

If you are still adamant about weight loss, Nmami Agarwal shares some more tips. Do you know there are many myths and misconceptions related to weight loss? Sometimes, the trending diet philosophies don't work.

According to the nutritionist, you should not believe in these three diet philosophies:

1) Skipping meals after indulgence will compensate for overeating

This is bad. Nmami says, "It's ok if you slip here or there sometimes. Get back on track right from the next meal. Skipping meals is not the answer."

2) ACV or green tea is good for weight loss

There is no food item that can make you lose weight or gain weight instantly. Yes, it's true that certain studies show the benefits of apple cider and vinegar and green tea, but these things can only help to an extent.

3) Skinny = health

Body weight is not the best indicator of internal well-being. A much better indicator is your diet. When it comes to your health, it's what's on the inside that counts not your weight, Nmami adds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.