Weight Loss: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Reveals Diet Philosophies That Don't Work

Weight Loss Myths: Body weight is not the best indicator of internal well being

Weight loss is linked with several myths and misconceptions. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares some of the most common dieting philosophies trending nowadays. She titles it, “Diet Philosophy Now A Days”. In the post she has shared some details that can help clear your several doubts related to weight loss.

Weight loss: Common diet philosophies you shouldn't believe

1. Skipping meals after indulgence will compensate overeating

Nmami clarifies, "It's ok if you slip here or there sometimes. Get back on track right from the next meal. Skipping meals is not the answer.” Many of us resort to skipping meals after overeating. However, these extremities in our diet can further affect our bodies and metabolism.

Also read: Weight Loss: 7 Everyday Foods That Might Be Slowing Your Weight Loss & What To Eat Instead

2. ACV or green tea is good for weight loss

"There is no food that will make you lose weight or gain weight. It's the quantity that matters," she mentions. Although studies show there are many benefits of apple cider vinegar and green tea, there is only an extent to which these foods and drinks can be beneficial.

3. Skinny = Healthy

Nmami says, "body weight is not the best indicator of internal well being. A much better indicator is your diet. When it comes to your health, it's what's on the inside that counts not your weight." Having a low appetite or high metabolic rate might lead to unhealthy eating habits and still have a ‘healthy-appearing' body.

Also read: Weight Loss: Try These Yoga Asanas To Improve Your Metabolism

Look at her reel:

Keep these things in mind when trying to follow a healthy diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.