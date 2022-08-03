Weight Loss: Try These Yoga Asanas To Improve Your Metabolism

Sarvangasana helps improve metabolism and promotes weight loss

Our bodies turn the food we consume into energy through a process known as metabolism. This intricate process releases the energy our body requires to function by combining calories from our food with oxygen.

Our metabolism plays an integral role in our weight loss. A better metabolism ensures we burn fat and calories faster than an average person. Specific yoga poses can aid increase in metabolism and fasten the weight reduction process. In this article, we list and explain yoga asanas that will help improve your metabolism.

4 Yoga poses to boost metabolism:

1. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

2. Janu sirsasana

Sit on the floor with your left leg folded in (how you would normally sit with your legs folded)

Place your right leg straight facing front

At this point, your left foot should both be pointing towards the right and your right foot should be pointing at the front

Now take both of your arms and use them to hold your right leg

At this point, your head should be facing your right leg, hence the name ‘head-to-knee pose'

Hold this position for a few seconds and release slowly

Repeat this on the other side and do 4-5 sets

3. Sarvangasana

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

4. Halasana

Lie on your back

Place your hands on the side

Slowly lift your legs up

Continue to bring your legs up while keeping them straight

The aim is the carry your legs over your head and be able to place your toes on the ground above the head

At this point, you may hold your hand crossing

During this position, your back also must lift off the floor

Hold this position for 15-20 seconds and release

Repeat a few times

Adding these yoga positions may pose helpful in boosting our metabolism. A good metabolism means better fat burn. Besides these yoga poses, you must also manage your diet and lifestyle. You must also add metabolism-boosting foods to your diet to boost your weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.