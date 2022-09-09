Weight Loss: 7 Everyday Foods That Might Be Slowing Your Weight Loss & What To Eat Instead

Weight Loss: Pre-made iced tea is abundant in sugar and low in nutrients

Trying to lose weight can be time-consuming and often takes a lot of research and hard work. Often, we are acquainted with certain foods and food groups that might be labeled healthy or diet-friendly. However, these foods might worsen if not better for you.

When on a weight loss journey, it is ideal to do proper research on what food and food groups might pose helpful. In this article, we discuss 10 foods that might be slowing your weight loss journey. We also suggest healthier alternatives for these foods.

1. Yogurt cups

Store-bought yogurt cups are typically heavy with sugar and lacking in hunger-suppressing macronutrients that can aid in weight loss. While homemade yogurt has a lot of satiating protein and gut-healthy bacteria. Hence, try adding homemade yogurt to your diet.

2. Store-bought bread

When trying to reduce weight, you should completely avoid consuming overly refined bread. No matter white or brown, store-bought bread is heavily processed. According to studies, eating whole grains reduces visceral fat deposits in the body whereas consuming refined grains increases them. Opt for homemade bread, rotis, brown rice, etc.

3. Fruit juices

Despite the current popularity of juice cleanses, the technique used to prepare juice removes fibre, which is the component that makes our food filling. As a result, you end up consuming a caloric beverage that increases your blood sugar and causes a crash that makes you hungry and is counterproductive to weight reduction. Instead, consume freshly cut fruits.

4. Pre-made coffee

Coffee on its own has accounted for global praise for its many benefits on the body and even for weight loss. However, store-bought, or coffee available at cafes, etc. is abundant in full-fat dairy and sugar. Both of which in abundance spike our calorie intake and also are extremely unhealthy. Instead, make your coffee yourself. This helps you control the content you are consuming.

5. Granola bars

Protein is typically absent from traditional granola bars, which are usually made only of sugar and hydrogenated oils. Although they keep us feeling full, they are not abundant in nutrients. Instead, consume homemade meals that are rich in protein and other nutrients that keep you full as well as satiated.

6. Packed tea

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), catechins, and polyphenols are among many antioxidants present in tea. Tea has been proven to improve metabolism, prevent the growth of new fat cells, and protect against disease. However, pre-made tea is very low in these antioxidants and rich in sugar and preservatives.

7. Artificial sweeteners

Even though these sweeteners are small in quantity, they can cause significant weight gain and increase cravings for sugar. In fact, consuming a lot of artificial sweeteners has been related to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. Instead, opt for jaggery or other sweeteners that may be available through local markets to avoid preservatives, etc.

In conclusion, certain foods advertised as low-calorie might cause even worse effects on our bodies in the long run. You are encouraged to try to consume as many homemade foods as possible. This helps you avoid ultra-processed foods and foods that do more harm than good.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.