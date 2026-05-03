Want To Improve Gut Health? AIIMS-Trained Doctor Suggests 5 Gut-Healthy Food Swaps

Gut health is getting a lot of attention these days. Your gut affects your energy, immunity, skin, and even your mood. But improving gut health does not always mean doing something extreme. Sometimes, it is just about making smarter everyday choices with the food you already eat.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, shares a simple approach on Instagram: small food swaps that can make a big difference to your gut. No complicated diet plans, just easy changes you can stick to.

Food Swaps To Improve Gut Health

1. Swap White Bread For Whole Grain Sourdough

Regular white bread can spike your blood sugar quickly. Sourdough, on the other hand, is naturally fermented. This means it helps feed good gut bacteria and is easier to digest.

2. Swap Flavoured Yoghurt For Plain Kefir, Greek Yoghurt Or Dahi

Flavoured yoghurts often come with added sugar. As he points out, sugar can actually work against your gut health goals. Plain versions give you probiotics without the extra load.

3. Swap Ripe Bananas For Slightly Green Bananas

A small change, but useful. Slightly green bananas have more resistant starch, which acts as food for good bacteria and helps avoid quick sugar spikes.

4. Swap Diet Sodas For Sparkling Water With Lemon

Diet drinks may seem like a better option, but artificial sweeteners can affect your gut microbiome. A simple lemon water swap is a cleaner choice.

5. Swap Processed Deli Meat For Grilled Or Baked Protein

Processed meats often contain preservatives and additives. These can disturb gut balance and increase inflammation over time. Freshly cooked protein is a better pick.

The idea is simple: you do not need to overhaul your diet overnight. Small, consistent swaps can support your gut in a big way. As Dr Sethi points out, it is less about restriction and more about making better choices that work for your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.