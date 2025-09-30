Vitamin D And The Effect On Mental Health; 5 Easy Ways To Boost Your Levels

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, plays a vital role in maintaining overall health. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Getting enough vitamin D supports the growth and development of bones and teeth as it helps with calcium absorption in the body. Additionally, vitamin D supports immune function and regulates phosphorus levels.

Vitamin D and mental health: What's the link?

One of the lesser-known aspects of vitamin D is its significance in mood regulation and mental health. Research has shown that vitamin D receptors are present in various parts of the brain, indicating that vitamin D plays a role in brain function and mood regulation. Studies also highlight that individuals with low levels of vitamin D are often found to have a higher risk of experiencing mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety. Additionally, vitamin D supplementation may help people with depression who also have a vitamin D deficiency.

The connection between vitamin D and mental health may stem from its influence on neurotransmitter synthesis and the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a crucial factor in brain health and mood regulation.

Some studies have indicated that individuals with higher levels of vitamin D are less likely to suffer from depressive symptoms and other mood disorders. Conversely, low vitamin D levels have been associated with an increased risk of depression, cognitive decline, and even neurodegenerative diseases.

Ways to boost vitamin D levels

From stronger bones to optimal mental health, there are several reasons why your body need vitamin D. Here are some tips to boost your levels:

1. Sun exposure

Aim to get about 15-30 minutes of early morning sunlight a few times a week, depending on your skin type and location. Sun exposure is one of the most efficient ways to increase your vitamin D levels.

2. Diet

Incorporate foods rich in vitamin D into your diet. Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources, as are egg yolks, mushrooms and fortified foods.

3. Supplements

If you're unable to get enough vitamin D from sunlight or diet, consider taking a vitamin D supplement. However, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional regarding the appropriate dosage.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity can affect the metabolism of vitamin D and reduce its bioavailability. Maintaining a healthy weight can help ensure that vitamin D is effectively utilised by the body. Additionally, it will also help you maintain a healthy weight.

5. Routine check-ups

Regular blood tests can help monitor your vitamin D levels, especially if you live in areas with limited sunlight exposure or have dietary restrictions. It will help you make necessary changes to your diet and lifestyle on time.

By ensuring adequate vitamin D levels, you can support not just your physical health but also enhance your mood and mental well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.