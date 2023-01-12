Vitamin B12 Deficiency: These Are The Skin Issues You Should Be Beware Of If You're Low On Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to pale and yellow skin

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that your body requires for proper functioning of the central nervous system and several other bodily processes. People who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet are at a higher risk of vitamin B12 deficiency. However, not many are able to identify the symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency and it is often overlooked or misdiagnosed. Fatigue, headaches, nausea, bloating and mood disorders are some signs of vitamin B12 deficiency. Some lesser-known symptoms are also visible on your skin. Let's understand how vitamin B12 deficiency can affect your skin

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Skin-related signs and symptoms that might go unnoticed

1. Pale skin

Pale and yellow skin is often associated with jaundice which can be a result of deficiency of vitamin B12. One can also suffer from anemia related to vitamin B12 deficiency in which there's a lack of healthy blood cells in the body.

2. Ulcers in mouth

Ulcers on the gums or tongue are also a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. This symptom is usually associated with anemia due to lack of this vitamin. If you have ulcers in your mouth, it is wise to avoid spicy foods that can trigger pain.

3. Darkening of knees, elbows and knuckles

Vitamin B12 deficiency can also lead to hyperpigmentation. It usually affects your elbows, knees and knuckles. However, this symptom is not very common.

4. Dry, wrinkled skin

Lack of vitamin B 12 can lead to dry and flaky skin. It can also make you prone to early signs of ageing and fine lines.

How to deal with it

If you are experiencing the above-mentioned symptoms, get your vitamin B12 levels checked. You can add supplements to your diet if prescribed by your doctor. Some of the food sources of vitamin B12 include trout, sardines, tuna, salmon and eggs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.