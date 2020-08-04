These Virbhadrasana Variations By Shilpa Shetty Kundra Can Help In Improving Balance And Stability- Do Give Them A Try!

Shilpa Shetty does virbhadrasana can improve focus, balance and stability

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her variations of yoga poses are a pure delight to learn. The actress and fitness enthusiast shares exercise variations and modifications that not just makes the exercise more interesting and challenging, but also offers more mental and physical health benefits. In one of her recent IGTVs, the actress shares a variation of virbhadrasana or the warrior pose, which is one of the most popular yoga poses. Traditionally, the yoga pose is done with your upper body erect, waist open towards the long side of the mat, arms widespread and feet well-grounded.

Shilpa Shetty introduces variations to the warrior pose

In the variation shared by Kundra, the actress extends her arms all the way up, followed by a twist towards the side. Watch the video shared below to see how she does it. Your back needs to be straight and core engaged. These variations of virbhadrasana can help in improving your focus, balance and stability.

Other benefits of the warrior pose

Make sure you are doing gentle breathing while performing the warrior pose. Here are the benefits it is going to offer:

Improves range of motion of shoulders

Reduces stress and is relaxing in nature

Strengthens lower back, arms and legs

Improves overall stamina

Strengthens ankles, shoulders, back, arms, calves and thighs

Regular practice can help in improving form of all standing poses and hip openers.

Apart from this, if the lockdown has made your body less agile with more back pain and neck pain, then here's a combination of yoga poses that Kundra shared on Instagram. It includes Vyaghrasana, Marjariasana, and Utthana Vyaghrasana. The video for the same has been shared below.

This yoga routine can help in giving your body some much-needed stretching and flexibility to the abdominal muscles. It can help in improving mobility in hips and reduce stiffness in the lower back.

So take out your yoga mat and try these poses as part of your evening workout today!

