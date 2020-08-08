Vegan Diet: Here Are 6 Non-Dairy Sources Of Calcium You Can Bank On

Spinach and broccoli are rich sources of calcium

Highlights Chickpeas are a nutritious and versatile food rich in calcium

Spinach and broccoli are also rich sources of calcium

100 grams of soybeans provide 27% daily value of dietary calcium

Vegan diet: Contrary to the popular belief that dairy products are the best sources of calcium, there are plenty of other dairy-free calcium choices to make. Calcium is vital for healthy bones and teeth. It is also essential for the proper functioning of muscles, nerve cells, and blood clotting. To maintain steady levels of calcium, calcium is often moved from bones to blood inside the body and therefore a daily recommended doses of calcium are needed in order to prevent the weakening of bones and prevention of conditions like osteoporosis.

If you are lactose intolerant or if avoid dairy products and are following a vegan lifestyle, you just need to learn how to balance your macros and micros, and calcium is one such mineral that can be obtained through a balanced plant-based diet even in the complete absence of dairy consumption.

Also read: Osteoporosis And Bone Health: Milk And Other Calcium Rich Foods To Enhance Bone Health

Vegan diet: Here are the top plant-based sources of calcium:

1. Soybeans and its products

100 grams of soybeans provide 27% daily value of dietary calcium. Soybeans are categorized as legumes and there are various soy products available like soy flour, tofu, tempeh, soy milk, soybean oil, or soy chunks. Soy milk can be a suitable replacement for dairy milk especially for tea, coffee, or smoothies.

2. Broccoli

100 grams of broccoli yields around 50 milligrams of calcium. 2 cups of broccoli contain the same amount of calcium as one glass of milk but with a better absorption rate that means the calcium from broccoli is more readily absorbed by the body when compared to calcium absorbed from milk.

2 cups of broccoli contain same amount of calcium as a glass of milk

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: What Are Broccoli Sprouts? Know How They Boost Immunity And Improve Cardiovascular Health

3. Finger millet (Ragi)

One of the healthiest millets, it is loaded with so many vital minerals including calcium. 100 grams of ragi offers about 344 milligrams of calcium. It also contains many phytonutrients and polyphenols and helps controlling blood sugar levels. It is also gluten-free and extremely nutritious. Ragi is also one of the few natural sources of Vitamin D.

4. Sesame seeds

100 grams of sesame seeds contain about 97% of the daily value of calcium especially unhulled sesame seeds. They can add a delectable and mild crunch to any preparation. These tiny seeds also contain magnesium, iron, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium. Sesame seeds are also loaded with the goodness of protein. The best way to consume sesame seeds is by dry roasting and sprinkling them over your vegetables, soups, or salads. Tahini paste made of sesame seeds is a great choice too.

5. Chickpeas

This annual legume has to offer about 105 milligrams of calcium for 100-gram value. Chickpeas are well-admired to be one of the best sources of vegan protein and are also rich in iron, copper, folate, and phosphorus making them a perfect vegan superfood. Chickpeas can be boiled or sprouted and can be consumed in the form of soup, salad, or can be turned into a thick gravy.

Also read: Black Chickpea For Diabetes: Control Your Blood Sugar Levels With Kala Chana; What Is The Right Time To Eat And How

6. Spinach

This versatile leafy green offers about 100 milligrams of calcium per 100 grams making it around 250 milligrams of calcium in one cup of cooked spinach. A point to note is that apart from calcium, spinach also contains oxalate that may interfere with the absorption of calcium. The best way to reduce oxalate content from spinach is by boiling it which may get down oxalate content by as much as 90%.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.