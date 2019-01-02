Osteoporosis And Bone Health: Milk And Other Calcium Rich Foods To Enhance Bone Health

Calcium and vitamin D are the most important nutrients for bone health.

Osteoporosis occurs when the bone density decreases. As the bones become weak, there is a higher risk of a fracture during a fall or even after a minor knock. However, your diet can help in keeping bones healthy. Calcium and vitamin D are the most important nutrients for bone health. Calcium is a mineral that is essential to for certain body's functions and is stored in your bones. On the other hand, your body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium. Deficiency of calcium can lead to fragile and brittle bones which are more prone to fractures and osteoporosis. Some other nutrients vital for bone health are vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium and phosphorus.

However, when we talk of calcium the first common food that comes to our mind is milk. But there are many other foods that are an excellent source of calcium, and many do not contain dairy. Therefore, people who are lactose intolerant and vegans can include other sources of calcium as well to increase bone density.

Here's how you can increase bone density:

1. Eggs:

Apart from proteins eggs contain significant amounts of calcium necessary for strong bones. Whole eggs also have some amount of vitamin D which can improve bone health. Therefore, eggs become a perfect option to be included in your diet.

2. Cheese:

A dairy product, most cheeses are excellent sources of calcium. Specially, Parmesan cheese is rich in calcium. However, cheese is also high in fat, sodium and calories. Therefore, moderation is the key even when you consume this.

3. Yoghurt:

Another dairy product, but an excellent source of calcium is yoghurt. Yogurt is also rich in probiotic bacteria, which offers numerous health benefits. Low-fat yogurt has even higher amounts of calcium. Greek yogurt is comparatively thick and has more protein than the regular one but it delivers less calcium than regular yogurt.

4. Beans and lentils:

Legumes like beans, chickpeas and lentils are high in fiber, protein and micronutrients. They are also rich in other essential vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, folate, magnesium and potassium. Some lentils also have decent amounts of calcium which is essential for a osteoporosis diet.

5. Chia seeds:

Healthy seeds like chia seeds contains boron, which promotes the health of bones and muscles. It helps the body to metabolize calcium, phosphorous and magnesium. You can add chia seeds to your smoothies or mix them into oatmeal or yogurt.

6. Tofu:

Often used as an alternative to cottage cheese tofu tends to be an excellent source of calcium. Tofu is naturally gluten-free and contains no cholesterol. An excellent source of protein and great for bone health you can add it into your salads, sandwiches or wraps.

7. Green leafy vegetables:

Think green when you want to add a nutritional boost to your plate. Leafy green vegetables like kale spinach, collard greens and mustard greens provide you plenty of calcium. They can also be called as superfoods when it comes to nutrients as they are low in calories and high in fiber.

8. Sweet potato:

One large sweet potato contains 68 mg of calcium. It is also rich in potassium and essential vitamins A and C. Vitamin A is an important antioxidant that may be helpful for good eyesight and cancer prevention. Sweet potatoes are also naturally low in fat and calories.

