What Are Broccoli Sprouts? Know How They Boost Immunity And Improve Cardiovascular Health

Broccoli sprouts can aid cancer prevention and speedy recovery

Broccoli sprouts are microgreens that have the potential to give a boost to your immune system, cardiovascular health, diabetes and autism in the most powerful way. Broccoli sprouts contain sulforaphane. Sulforaphane is the chemical which is thought to have many health benefits. Including broccoli sprouts in your diet can help you with allergies, asthma and stomach ulcers caused by Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria. Extract of broccoli sprout can be applied to the skin for preventing sunburn. Elaborating further on the benefits of broccoli sprouts is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on Facebook. "Sulphur plays an important role in our immune system, antioxidants, live health, heart health, brain health and much more," says Luke in his video.

Broccoli sprouts: Here's why they must be a part of your diet

Sprouts are extremely healthy. Even one serving of sprouts can provide you with an array of nutrients. Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable, which includes the likes of cabbage, cauliflower and radish. Such vegetables are known to be beneficial for cancer patients, informs Luke. They have a rich antioxidant profile that have the capability to work at the DNA level in your cells.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli are beneficial for cancer patients

Photo Credit: iStock

From boosting immunity to preventing diseases, speeding up recovery and much more, there is a lot that sulforaphane can do to benefit your body. Including it in your diet can improve longevity and prevent premature ageing. Sulforaphane in broccoli sprouts can rejuvenate DNA of cells and reduce inflammation-which in turn offers protection to the body from damage caused by free radicals.

Cardiovascular health: Sulforaphane in broccoli sprouts help in repairing endothelial cells in walls of the arteries. This reduces blockages and formation of plaque in arteries, thus preventing risks of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, stroke and heart disease.

People with diabetes and kidney-related health issues can also benefit from including these sprouts in their diet. All in all, not just broccoli sprouts but all sprouts can rightly be termed as anti-cancer superfoods that are also weight loss-friendly.

Broccoli sprouts can be added to weight loss diet as well

Photo Credit: iStock

Broccoli sprouts are also great for broad-spectrum autism treatment. "Autism has a direct connection with gut health. Improving gut health can improve autism and DNA repair of cells. Autism is also co-related with proper functioning of DNA. Any disturbance of dysfunctional DNA can lead to autism and numerous other diseases," says Luke in the video.

How to include broccoli sprouts in your diet?

Everyone from children to adults and senior citizens.

These sprouts can be added to soups and dals, and can be eaten raw as well. You can also prepare a sprouts salad including broccoli sprouts and other varieties of sprouts.

Sprouts salad can make a for a great pre-workout meal.

Luke recommends adding 1-2 tbsp of broccoli sprouts to your daily diet to reap maximum benefits from it.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.