GM Diet For Quick Weight Loss: Lose Weight In 7 Days With This Diet- Here's How

GM diet for weight loss is to be followed for a period of 7 days

Highlights GM diet helps you get rid of toxins and impurities in the body It can improve your bodys ability to burn fat It can offer benefits for quick weight loss

GM diet for weight loss: GM diet or the General Motors Diet works on the principle of reducing calorie intake for a week for achieving quick weight loss. It has been found that following this diet diligently can help you lose around 7 kgs in week's time. The pattern in which the diet is followed can help in burning of fat and stimulating weight loss. The diet is followed for a period of seven days with strict rules regarding food groups to be consumed on each day. Along with helping you for quick weight loss, the GM diet helps you get rid of toxins and impurities in the body, helps in improving your digestion and can improve your body's ability to burn fat.

GM diet for weight loss: Here's how you can follow it

Foods that you are supposed to eat as part of GM diet are low in calories. This can help in promoting weight loss by creating a calorie deficit. Some of the foods that you are supposed to eat even included negative calorie foods-foods that provide fewer calories than they take to digest. You need to keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking sufficient water and eating hydrating fruits and vegetables.

On an average, you are supposed to eat 8 to 12 glasses of water in a day. On each day, you can consume 2 to 2 bowls of soup made with cabbage, celery, tomatoes, onions and belly peppers.

Also read: 1500-Calorie Diet Plan: Here's How It Can Help You Lose Weight Without Starving

GM diet: Day 1

First day of the diet involves eating only one fruit (except bananas) in each meal. Portion size is not specified. 1 Water melon, berry, pear, apple and orange can be consumed throughout the day during different meal times.

Day one of GM diet involves eating fruits apart from bananas

Photo Credit: iStock

Day 2

Second day of the diet involves eating on vegetables in either raw or cooked form. Portion size, again, is not specified. Potatoes should be eaten during breakfast only. You can begin you day with a bowl of boiled potatoes, followed a bowl of baby carrots, 1 head of steamed broccoli, a bowl of cherry tomatoes, 1/3 of sliced cucumber. This is just an example of the variety of vegetables and the portion size in which you must eat them. You can tweak the vegetables and their portion size according your choice as well.

Day 3

On the third day of this diet, followers are allowed to both fruits and vegetables, except bananas and potatoes. You can begin your day with 1 apple (breakfast) followed by 1 bowl of cherry tomatoes (snack), 1 bowl of spinach, cucumber and tomatoes (lunch), 1 orange (snack), 1 bowl of kale, strawberries and avocado (dinner), 1 bowl of mixed berries (snack).

Also read: Weight Loss: Satisfy Your Sugar Cravings Without Loading Up On Calories With These 3 Quick And Easy Hacks

Day 4

Fourth day of GM diet allows you to eat milk and bananas only. You can eat around 6 large or 8 small-sized bananas. Drink 3 glasses of milk, preferably skimmed milk. Have a glass of milk along with 2 bananas for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

You can eat bananas on fourth day of GM diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Day 5

Fifth day of this diet allows followers to eat meat. You can have around 300 gm of chicken or fish. Along with meat, you can have around 6 whole tomatoes. Vegetarians can replace meat with cottage cheese. On this day, you need to increase water intake by 2 glasses at least, in order to flush out uric acid produced by meat consumption.

Day 6

On day 6, you can have around 300 gm of meat and unlimited amount of vegetables, barring potatoes. Vegetarians can have brown rice or cottage cheese as a replacement of meat. Increase water intake by 2 glasses to flush out uric acid.

Day 7

On the last day, you are supposed to have brown rice, fruits, vegetables and fruit juice. You can begin your day with a bowl of brown rice and some watermelon wedges. For lunch, you can have a bowl of brown rice along with broccoli and a cup of fruit juice. For dinner, you can have a bowl or brown rice and mixed vegetables.

You can eat brown rice on last day of GM diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Top 5 High Protein Vegetables That Should Be A Part Of Your Weight Loss Diet

GM diet health benefits

The diet by and large promotes intake of fruits and vegetables, which is considered to be weight loss friendly. You need to make choices that are low in calories in order to create a calorie deficit for weight loss. The diet can offer weight loss benefits for those who want to shed extra kilos quickly. For sustainable weight loss, you can follow cyclical GM diet by keeping a gap of a week in between two cycles.

However, any diet that requires you to go on a calorie deficit may do more harm than good in the long run. A healthy weight to lose weight is consume a balanced diet, practice portion control and exercise regularly. This will prevent nutritional deficiencies and help you maintain a healthy weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.