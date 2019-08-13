1500-Calorie Diet Plan: Here's How It Can Help You Lose Weight Without Starving

1500-calorie diet plan: You need to avoid sugary foods, desserts, refined carbs, fried food and junk food

Highlights You should eat more of high protein foods in this diet plan Results of this diet may be different for everyone The diet plan needs to combined with exercise for effective results

If you are on a calorie restrictive diet and feel starved most of the time, then look no further! A week long 1500-calore meal plan can help you with weight loss by creating a calorie deficit yet not making you feel starved. The number of calories that you need to eat in a day is not just dependent on your diet but also on the level of your physical activity. Experts believe that 1500-calorie diet, which is 500 calories less than 2000-calorie diet, is enough to shed 0.45 kgs in a week.

This 1500-calorie meal plan can prevent all the guesswork that you have to do for deciding what you want to eat and how much. Calorie deficit can be achieved by losing body fat. Typically, what you need to do is reduction of 500 calories per day. However, biological and behavioural factors such as dietary adherence and difference in gut bacteria and metabolic rates can lead to people losing weight at different rates, mentions healthline. Thus, do not get discouraged if you don't lose weight as quickly as expected.

Also read: Do You Know How Your Body Burns Fat? Does One Actually Burn Max Calories In The Fat-Burning Zone? Find Out

Foods to eat on 1500-calorie diet

Sugary foods, desserts, refined carbs, fried food and junk food are completely off the table in 1500 calorie diet plan. Following are the foods that you can eat in 1500- calorie diet plan:

Junk food needs to be avoided in 1500-calorie diet plan

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Starchy and non-starchy vegetables like kale, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, asparagus, potatoes, peas and sweet potatoes.

2. Fresh and seasonal fruits like apples, berries, melons, grapes, bananas, pears, etc.

3. Protein rich foods like eggs, chicken, turkey, tofu, tempeh.

4. Legumes like kidney beans, chickpeas, black beans and lentils.

5. Healthy fats like olive oil, avocado, coconut oil and ghee.

6. Dairy products like milk, cottage cheese, cheese and probiotics like kefir and yogurt. You can also have plant-based milk like coconut milk, cashew or almond milk.

Also read: 7 Ways Your Body Is Telling You Need More Calories

7. Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds.

You can eat nuts and seeds in 1500-calorie diet plan

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Zero calorie beverages like green tea, water, sugar-free tea and coffee.

9. Spices and seasonings like oregano, garlic, chilli pepper, black pepper, turmeric, garlic powder, salsa, lemon juice and apple cider vinegar.

In a 1500-calorie diet plan, you need to focus on increasing your fibre and protein intake. This is because fibrous and protein-rich foods can fill you up and make you feel full for longer, thus reducing overall calorie intake and aiding quick weight loss.

Also read: Weight Loss Diet: Protein-Rich Snacks Under 100 Calories

The aforementioned list includes multiple options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Do meal prepping in a way that you get all nutrients in a day. Including fibre and protein in every meal is the trick to follow 1500-calorie diet plan, along with regular exercise, less stress and good night's sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.