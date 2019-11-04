Delhi Pollution: Rujuta Diwekar Gives 6 Tips To Beat Cough, Cold And Low Immunity Because Of Smog And Air Pollution

Air pollution home remedies: Do not give up exercising, just shift indoors

Delhi pollution: There seems to be no respite from air pollution in Delhi. Apart from wearing pollution masks, avoiding stepping outside and installing your homes with air purifiers, a few dietary and lifestyle measures can further help in reducing ill effects of air pollution. Talking about some home remedies to beat smog (smoke + fog) and toxic chemicals in air is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. These home remedies for air pollution can help in reducing cough, cold and infection during rising pollution levels.

Air pollution home remedies: try these tips to beat ill effects of air pollution

1. Make bite-sized laddoo made with soonth (dry ginger), gur (jaggery) and ghee. To prepare these, take equal amounts of all these ingredients and mix them well. Roll them into small balls. According to Rujuta, starting and ending your day with one laddoo can be helpful when pollution outside is high. She also recommends having one laddoo just after you have spent long hours outdoors. From preventing inflammation and flu to keeping your sinuses clear and improving digestion, these laddoos can do wonders to your health this time of the year.

2. This is also the time to bring back sugarcane in your diet. You can either chew it or have sugarcane juice. Sugarcane is perfect when consumed in-between meals, before noon time. Not only will it help in cleansing and detoxifying your liver, it can also give a boost to your immune system and reduce lethargy and bad mood-which come handy with increased smog.

3. Have a cup of milk with kesar (saffron), haldi (turmeric) and soaked basil seeds. You can also add jaggery to sweeten this healing drink. To prepare it, heat milk and add and kesar and haldi to it while it is still boiling. Add 1 tsp of basil seeds and pour it in a cup. Sip on it warm. Saffron contains volatile oils, that can prevent skin and hair damage caused by air pollution. Basil or sabja seeds can reduce infections, allergies and bloating. Haldi or turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that can speed up the recovery process during cough, cold and flu.

4. Do not give up exercising. Just shift indoors and continue with your regular workout routine.

5. Keep yourself well-hydrated. It is important to both prevent diseases and speed up the recovery process.

6. Carotene supplements and supplements of Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 can be helpful during high levels of air pollution. Just make sure that you take an expert advice before taking these supplements.

