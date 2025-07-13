Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma Inspects Yamuna On Boat, Collects Water Sample For Testing

Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma took to the waters of the Yamuna on Saturday morning, conducting a boat survey at Palla, where the river enters Delhi from Haryana. The minister inspected the riverbank and collected a water sample for quality testing.

Senior department officials were present on board as the team assessed the current water level and flow conditions at the city's northern edge.

"The water here looks visibly clean," Verma told reporters while pointing to the river. "But once it flows further into Delhi, it darkens. The real task is keeping this quality consistent inside the Capital."

The visit precedes a high-level review chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna. In that meeting, Mr Shah urged Delhi to work more closely with neighbouring states to improve water inflow and tackle pollution upstream.

Officials said the sample collected today will be sent for lab testing to determine pollutant levels and track sources of contamination.

The inspection is also part of the Delhi government's broader monsoon readiness drive. With river levels rising and urban flooding a growing concern, the administration is focusing on both flood control and pollution checks.

"The Delhi government is on the ground. We are monitoring things around the clock," Mr Verma said.

He also hit back at the opposition over criticism of recent waterlogging. "AAP is circulating photos from just a few locations to create a panic narrative," Mr Verma claimed. "If water drains in 10-15 minutes, that's not waterlogging - that's drainage working as intended."

"Widespread flooding means water stays for hours. That's not what we're seeing in most parts of the city," he added.

The minister wrapped up the visit with a message that more field inspections will follow through the monsoon period. "We're not just sitting in offices. We're out here, checking things ourselves," he said, before stepping off the boat.