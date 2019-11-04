Skin Care Tips: With Pollution Levels So High Preserve Your Skin Health Today With These Tips

Skincare: Cover your face as much as possible before going out

Pollution levels are getting worse. Delhi's air quality has become so worse that is has been marked as an emergency condition. The rising pollution levels are affecting one's health in various ways. Not just health, your skin can also get affected by the increasing pollutions levels. Due to over-exposure to pollutants there skin may become dull. You may experience clogged pores, dehydration, redness, acne and many other skin issues. It can make it difficult for your skin to breathe. To protect your skin from the nasty pollution you need to follow a few precautions. Here are some tips to control the adverse effect of air pollution on skin. Follow these steps to restore your skin health from the growing pollution.

Air pollution: Ways to prevent skin health from pollution

1. Cover your face when stepping outside

You might be aware of the increasing pollution. You should be prepared for the increased pollution well in advance. Try to cover your face as much as possible. Always wear a mask to prevent your lungs as well as your face. You must also carry a scarf with you. Simply wrap a scarf and over your face and forehead. Also, make sure that you apply sunscreen daily to protect your skin.

2. Cleanse properly

Keep your face clean and free from dust. Clean your face properly. Make sure that you wash your face at least twice a day. At the end of the day clean your face properly. Remove all your makeup and dust particles from your face. Later wash your face with a face wash or cleanser to remove all the possible dust and pollutants. After washing your face moisturise your face with a mild moisturiser.

Skincare tips: You must clean your face at least twice a day

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Drink plenty of water

Drinking enough water is necessary for proper skin health. When you drink enough water your body flushes out toxins and helps you keep your skin clear. It will purify your skin and give your skin the natural glow. Carry a water bottle always with you and drink water whenever possible. It will also reduce other skin problems naturally.

Skincare: Drinking plenty of water will help you get rid of toxins

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Nourish your skin

Your skin needs proper nourishment on a regular basis. It will improve your skin texture and reduce the skin damage caused by pollution. You can make natural face packs with fruits or natural ingredients like aloe vera, turmeric, yogurt, milk or many more. It will give you a natural glow and help you fight dull skin.

