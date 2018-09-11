Sprouts For Weight Loss And Hair Fall: Learn More About Sprout Nutrition Facts And Health Benefits

Health benefits of sprouts you should know

Sprouts are seeds that germinate and thereafter become very young plants. The process usually begins when the seeds are exposed to the right temperature and moisture and are allowed to grow for two to seven days. Many people consider sprouts as nutritional powerhouses benefiting the overall health. They tend to aid in digestion and lower blood sugar levels, and are even associated with the reduced risk of heart disease. Sprouts further help in purifying the blood and people suffering from high acidity can take sprouts. Pregnant mothers must include sprouts in their diet. Sprouts are super easy to make and can be added to your morning breakfast. There are varieties of sprouts like moon bean sprouts that have a distinct flavor and offer a good taste too. Some common varieties of sprouts are bean and pea sprouts, fenugreek sprouts, gram sprouts, nuts and seed sprouts and so on.

Have a look at some health benefits of sprouts:

1. Weight loss: Sprouts are one of the food sources that will keep you full for longer when consumed. This ensures that you do not overeat in the next meal. In this way sprouts can help in controlling weight.

2. Improve digestion: Sprouts contain high amounts of enzymes. This helps boost metabolism and chemical reactions within the body, and aids in digestion. Enzymes and the dietary fibre content in the sprouts play an important role in the digestion process as they help break down food effectively and increase the absorption of nutrients by the digestive tract. Hence, they are great foods to clear up constipation, diarrhea, and can even prevent you from colorectal cancer.

3. Remedy for Anemia: Sprouts are rich in folate an element that can prevent anemia. The low red blood cells bring a low-level of concentration, and hence you feel exhausted soon. Stomach ailments such as nausea can be controlled, if there is adequate amount of iron level in the body.

4. Hair growth: Sprouts contain a enough vitamin C, which is considered to promote hair growth. It destroys all the free radicals in the body which makes the hair brittle. It also prevents a variety of hair disorders like alopecia, hirsutism and ensures healthy hair.

5. Improved eyesight: Vitamin A is rich in sprouts, and this increased sperm health and improved eyesight. Vitamin A is also essential for the development of the brain and helps in maintaining the body health. The muscular degeneration and the formation of cataract can be prevented, if one consume sprouts.

