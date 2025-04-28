Nutritionist Shares Moong Sprouts Chilla Recipe To Help Prevent Bloating

Do lentils cause bloating? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shared a simple solution for anyone who suffers from bloating caused by lentils and beans. On Instagram, she posted a recipe for making moong sprouts chilla, which helps reduce the phytic acid in lentils. Pooja explained that phytic acid, an antinutrient, can lead to bloating, indigestion, and even interfere with the absorption of iron from meals. She emphasized that sprouting helps break down phytic acid, improving digestibility.

Here's the recipe she shared in the post caption:

“Grind the moong sprouts in a grinder jar with green chillies, garlic, ginger, and a little water,” Pooja began.

“Add salt, chilli powder, and a pinch of hing for better digestibility,” she continued.

She mentioned that water can be added to adjust the batter consistency.

“Heat and grease the pan, pour the batter, and cook on both sides,” Pooja said.

She suggested adding cottage cheese stuffing to “amp up your protein.”

Finally, Pooja recommends serving the thin, crispy moong sprouts chilla with a seasonal salad and mint chutney.

In the video, Pooja also explained that besides preventing bloating, sprouting moong helps increase the vitamin C content, which boosts immune function. It also lowers the glycemic index, aiding in better blood glucose management.

She suggested viewers trim sprouts and toss them into a salad, or grind them to make a chilla. Adding paneer stuffing and a side of salad creates a complete, balanced meal.

Pooja frequently shares healthy recipes on her Instagram. Previously, she shared a simple multi-dal chilla recipe, packed with nutrients, which she recommended for weight loss. She emphasized that soaking sprouts is a great way to reduce phytic acid content and minimize the gas produced by compounds in lentils.

Pooja also mentioned that mixing different lentils helps improve their amino acid profile, making them even more beneficial when turned into a paste.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.