Use Of Common Irritable Bowel Syndrome Medications Like Loperamide, Diphenoxylate Linked To Higher Death Risks

Medications such as loperamide and diphenoxylate are widely used to manage symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), particularly diarrhoea. Often available over the counter or prescribed for long-term relief, these drugs have been considered relatively safe for years. However, new research is now raising concerns about their long-term safety. A large-scale study published in Communications Medicine suggests that prolonged use of certain IBS medications may be associated with an increased risk of death. The findings, based on real-world data from hundreds of thousands of patients, point to a need for closer evaluation of commonly used treatments.

IBS is a chronic gastrointestinal disorder affecting millions globally, including a significant number in India. While not life-threatening in itself, it can severely impact quality of life, leading many patients to rely on long-term medication. The new findings do not prove that these drugs directly cause death. However, they highlight potential risks that both patients and doctors need to consider when choosing treatment strategies, especially for prolonged use.

What The Study Found

The research analysed health records of over 650,000 adults with IBS over nearly two decades, making it one of the largest studies of its kind.

The key findings include:

Use of loperamide and diphenoxylate was linked to approximately double the risk of death compared to non-users

Long-term use of antidepressants (often prescribed in IBS) was associated with a 35% increased risk of death

Other IBS treatments, including approved medications and antispasmodics, did not show increased mortality risk

Researchers stressed that while the relative increase sounds significant, the absolute risk for individuals remains low.

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What Are These Drugs And How Do They Work?

Loperamide and Diphenoxylate are opioid-based anti-diarrhoeal medications that slow gut movement, allowing more water absorption and reducing loose stools.

Loperamide acts on opioid receptors in the intestine to reduce bowel activity

Diphenoxylate works similarly and is often combined with atropine to prevent misuse

These drugs are effective for symptom control and are commonly recommended for short-term use in diarrhoea and IBS.

Why Could There Be A Risk?

The study does not establish direct causation but suggests possible mechanisms behind the association. Researchers observed that patients taking these medications had higher rates of:

Cardiovascular events

Falls and injuries

Stroke

One possible explanation is that these drugs may be used more frequently in patients with more severe or complex health conditions, which themselves carry higher risks. Additionally, previous research has linked excessive or inappropriate use of loperamide to serious cardiac side effects such as arrhythmias, especially at high doses.

Long-Term Use: A Key Concern

A major issue highlighted by researchers is the lack of long-term safety data. "Most clinical trials of these medications last less than a year," the study authors noted, pointing out that IBS patients often remain on treatment for years.

This gap means:

Long-term risks may go unnoticed

Patients may be exposed to cumulative effects

Monitoring may be insufficient

What This Means For IBS Patients

IBS is a chronic condition with no cure, making symptom management essential. However, the study suggests a need for a more cautious approach. Experts recommend a multimodal approach to IBS, including:

Dietary changes (low-FODMAP diet)

Stress management and behavioural therapy

Judicious use of medications

Experts emphasise that patients should not stop medications abruptly, but instead consult healthcare providers to reassess treatment plans.

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Implications For India

In India, where over-the-counter access to anti-diarrhoeal drugs is common, these findings carry particular importance.

Challenges include:

Self-medication without supervision

Long-term use without follow-up

Limited awareness of potential risks

With IBS affecting a growing number of urban Indians due to stress and dietary patterns, there is a need for:

Better patient education

Regulated use of medications

Increased focus on non-drug therapies

Balancing Benefits And Risks

Despite the findings, experts caution against alarm.

These medications remain effective for short-term symptom relief

The overall individual risk is low

Not all IBS treatments carry the same risks

The key is informed decision-making, weighing benefits against potential long-term concerns.

The new study adds an important dimension to how IBS is treated, raising questions about the long-term safety of commonly used medications like loperamide and diphenoxylate. While the increased risk of death is small on an individual level, it is significant enough to warrant attention, especially for patients relying on these drugs for extended periods. IBS management should go beyond symptom suppression and focus on safe, sustainable, and personalised care. With greater awareness, careful monitoring, and a balanced approach, it is possible to manage IBS effectively while minimising potential risks.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.