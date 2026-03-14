Nutritionist Recommends 5 Gut-Friendly Foods To Help Manage Symptoms Of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Living with Irritable Bowel Syndrome can often feel unpredictable and frustrating. This common digestive condition affects the large intestine and is typically marked by symptoms such as bloating, abdominal cramps, gas, diarrhoea, or constipation. While the exact cause of IBS is not fully understood, factors like stress, gut sensitivity and certain trigger foods can make symptoms worse.

The good news is that diet can play a powerful role in managing symptoms. Choosing the right foods can help soothe the digestive system and reduce inflammation. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommends five foods to add to your diet if you're dealing with IBS.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "IBS is not just about 'avoiding foods'. In many cases, the right gut-supportive fibres and nutrients can actually help regulate digestion. Certain foods work by improving stool consistency, calming gut spasms, and supporting beneficial gut bacteria — all of which are important in managing IBS symptoms."

5 Foods To Eat To Manage Irritable Bowel Syndrome

1. Green Kiwifruit

The nutritionist recommends kiwifruit as an excellent option for managing IBS. Eating two of these fruits daily may help improve stool frequency, soften stools, and reduce abdominal discomfort. "Rich in soluble fibre that helps improve bowel movement and supports smoother bowel transit," she adds.

2. Peppermint Oil

Managing IBS involves dietary adjustments and targeted supplements. Peppermint oil acts as an antispasmodic that may help reduce abdominal pain and bloating. According to the nutritionist, the oil is known to relax intestinal muscles and reduce gut spasms.

3. Partially Hydrolysed Guar Gum

PHGG is a natural fibre supplement that helps regulate bowel movements and acts as a prebiotic. "It helps regulate bowel movements with less gas compared to many traditional fibres," Lovneet Batra shares.

4. Oats

Oats are an easily digestible source of soluble fibre that can support IBS management. Regular consumption may help ease symptoms.

5. Green Banana Flour

Lovneet claims that green banana flour is naturally high in resistant starch. It feeds beneficial gut bacteria and supports gut lining health. Some people also use it as a healthier alternative to wheat flour in baking.

"Supporting the gut is not always about removing foods - sometimes it's about adding the right ones in the right amount. If you have IBS, introduce new fibres slowly and individually, as tolerance can vary from person to person," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.