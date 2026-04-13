Intelligence Bureau MTS Result 2026: Out Shortly, Download Link Here

IB MTS Result 2026: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2026 result will be released shortly, as stated on the official website. Candidates can expect the result to be announced today. Once declared, you will be able to download it from the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at mha.gov.in or through the direct link provided here.

The IB MTS examination was conducted on January 27, 2026 for recruitment of 362 posts.

How To Download IB MTS Result?

Visit the official website link.

Enter your user ID and password.

Click on "Submit" and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

Examination Name

Candidate's Roll Number

Name of the Candidate

Marks Obtained in the Exam

Instructions for the next stage of selection

The examination was held in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. Each correct answer awards one mark while one-fourth is deducted for wrong answers.