Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant Final Result, Roll Number-Wise List Out, Download Here

IB SA/MT Final Result Out: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has announced the final result for the Security Assistant/Motor Transport (SA/MT) Examination 2026. Candidates who took part in the recruitment process can now access the roll number-wise result on the official website - mha.gov.in.

The final selection has been made based on candidates' combined performance in Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations. While the Tier 1 exam was conducted on October 30, 2025, the Tier 2 round took place between March 9 and March 19, 2026.

How To Download Final Result?

Visit the official website mha.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Final Result of SA/MT Exam In IB 2025" under "What's New" section.

The roll number-wise result will be downloaded.

Search for your roll number in the list.

Download Link

According to the official notice, the result has been published in a roll number-wise format, arranged SIB-wise to help candidates easily locate their details. The list is not prepared in order of merit.

Candidates belonging to EWS, OBC, SC, and ST categories who appear under the Unreserved (UR) category have qualified as per UR standards. Meanwhile, roll numbers marked with a "(P)" indicate provisional selection. These candidates are required to submit the necessary documents or information that was pending during the document verification stage, either at the earliest or at the time of joining.

The Tier 1 examination was held as an objective-type Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who cleared it moved on to Tier 2, which included a Motor Mechanism and Driving Test followed by an interview.