Upper Body Workouts: 5 Shoulder-Strengthening Workouts That Can Help In Improving Your Form

There are some muscles in the body which do more work than we think they do. Shoulder muscles for example, work in assisting several upper body workouts. Thus, it is important that you ensure your shoulders are strong and you get the most out of your workouts. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines says that if you feel that your upper body is not as strong as you like it to be, you can add do shoulder strengthening workouts.

Shoulder strengthening workout that can help in improving your form

Upper body workouts can help in boosting muscle strength and endurance in arms, chest and back. Doing them regularly can help in preventing the likes of back pain, knee pain and body pain. Also, they can help in toning your arms and abs and can reduce the risk of injury.

Upper body workouts can often be challenging for women, and working on shoulders can help with this concern. Itsines shares a shoulder strengthening workout that can help you do upper body workouts with ease.

The exercises can be done without any equipment and can be done anytime, anywhere. Here are the five exercises it includes:

Shoulder Tap and Rocking Chair - 12 reps

Side Rotation - 24 reps (12 per side)

X Plank - 24 reps

Reverse Table Top - 12 reps

Lateral Shoot Through - 24 reps (12 per side)

Set a timer and try to do 3 laps. You can do it as a standalone workout or you can incorporate as a finisher to your session for slowly building your strength.

You won't need any equipment to build your shoulder muscles with this workout, so you can start right away. Let's do this!

