Union Minister Emphasises Early Intervention To Secure Future Of Children With Special Needs

Early intervention is a national responsibility to secure the future of children with developmental delays and other special needs, said Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Cross Disability Early Intervention Centre (CDEIC) at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) in Noida, he emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to inclusive and early support systems.

He affirmed that the Ministry will continue to strengthen early intervention services so that children with developmental delays and disabilities can achieve their fullest potential and participate meaningfully in society.

“Early childhood intervention is not merely a service, but a national responsibility to secure the future of every child,” Kumar said.

“Centres like CDEIC represent the government of India's resolve to reach children at the earliest stage, ensuring timely, scientific and compassionate support,” he added.

Highlighting the transformative power of early intervention, Kumar noted that the first six years of life are decisive for brain development and lifelong outcomes in health, learning, and social participation.

Directing that the Noida centre evolve into a model of excellence, the Minister stressed that quality must be reflected not only in infrastructure and aesthetics, but also in advanced technology, skilled professionals, and evidence-based practices.

He further emphasised that families, especially parents and caregivers, are central to successful early intervention and instructed the centre to organise regular, structured caregiver training programmes with proper certification to empower families as equal partners in the child's developmental journey.

“Parents are the first and most powerful therapists in a child's life, and when empowered with the right knowledge and support, no child with developmental delay will ever be left behind,” he added.

The Minister reiterated that with the combined efforts of professionals, institutions, and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), CDEICs must become centres of hope, trust, and innovation.

The CDEIC at Noida is designed to provide holistic, multi-disciplinary services for children with developmental delays and other special needs. The centre will offer occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech therapy, medical consultation, special education, family counselling, and school-readiness interventions, enabling comprehensive care under one roof.

With state-of-the-art facilities, the centre is expected to cater to a large population of children in the critical 0-6 years age group from Noida and surrounding regions.

