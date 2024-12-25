CBSE Boards 2025: Four Days Left For Filling Exemptions/Facilities By CWSN Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon close the window for availing any facilities/exemptions for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) appearing in Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025. CwSN students have the option till December 28, 2024 to utilise such facilities/exemptions permissible by CBSE during the exams. An official notification by the CBSE reads, "You are aware that the online portal for filling the exemptions/facilities sought by CWsN students in examinations has been made available till 28.12.2024 (Saturday) meaning thereby only 4 days are left for filling of the correct data if not filled earlier."

The board also listed certain guidelines that should be followed by CBSE schools for availing the facilities:

The schools should log-in their Pariksha Sangam using their login ID and password.

Requests sent earlier to the CBSE directly (offline or any other mode) for availing exemptions by the schools should also be uploaded by the schools on the said portal during the mentioned schedule.

No request of any sort will be catered to after the schedule mentioned and in offline mode.

Schedule will not be extended hence, the process should be completed within the stipulated period of time.

CBSE has directed the schools to admit CwSN students without discrimination and provide them equal opportunities of education, sports and recreation activities. The board mentioned, "The Section 16 of the Rights Of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016, stipulates that the appropriate Government and the local authorities shall endeavor that all educational institutions funded or recognised by them provide inclusive education to children with disabilities."