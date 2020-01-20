MondayMotivation: This Week, Try To Make These 6 Lifestyle Changes For Better Health And Weight Loss

Try to have your meals at the same time every day, Luke Coutinho suggests

Every Monday comes with an opportunity to work towards improving your health and fitness goals. Taking care of your health, weight is fitness is important because of many reasons. It makes you look and feel good. It is important to keep you disease-free. And more importantly, staying fit and healthy can also make you happy. In one of his recent videos on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shares 6 tips that can follow this week for better physical, mental and emotional health.

6 tips to follow for better physical, mental and emotional health

Within the next five days, you need to follow these lifestyle changes every day and it can help in improving your health.

1. Have an early dinner

Try to get an early dinner, preferably by sunset. Luke suggests that you should have your dinner by 6.30-7 pm in case sunset happens around that time. Try to keep a gap of 2 hours between your dinner and bed time. Having early dinner is one practice that can help you sleep better, improve your sleep quality, reduce your weight, appetite, cravings to sugar, caffeine and much more.

This week try to eat dinners early, preferably by sunset

2. Maintain the same eating pattern

For the next 5 days, try to eat your breakfast, lunch, dinner and the other mid meals at the same time. Achieving this goal can control cravings effectively.

3. Sleep at the same time every day

Organise your day in a way that you sleep at the same time every day and also wake up at the same time. Starting today, sleep at the same time every day and wake up at the same time. Doing this can reduce the lethargy and fatigue

4. Exercise regularly

Aim for exercising regularly this week. Aim for an hour, half hour or even 15 minutes if you can this week. Regular exercise is the most effective way to achieve good health, lose weight and maintain a healthy weight. It can help in getting your heart rate up, regularise your blood pressure, and much more.

5. Have a morning ritual that makes you happy

Every morning when you wake up, just spend 5 to 10 minutes in doing what you love. It should be something that calms you down and motivates you to go ahead with the day on a positive note. It can either be meditation, or making a to-do list for the day, prayer, music, yoga or anything else that you would like to start your day with.

Have a morning ritual that calms you down and helps you start your day on a refreshing note

6. Trying going off social media

Restricting use of social media is important for your own mental peace. It can help you get some me-time and also reduce your screen time which strains both your eyes and brain. Organise your day in a way that by the time you reach home, you are completely off social media.

These small yet highly effective lifestyle changes can do a lot in terms of improving your health, physically and mentally.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

