Tops Reasons Why Peanuts Should Be Your Favourite Snack This Winter

Peanuts are a great source of plant based protein

During the winter season peanuts become a part of your daily diet. You see peanuts everywhere. It becomes a great snacking option during the winter season. Hot-roasted peanuts become irresistible in between the chilly weather. Eating peanuts can offer you amazing health benefits as well. Peanuts are loaded with multiple nutrients. Consumption of a handful of peanuts will give you multiple nutrients at once. This winter enjoy the good taste and do not miss the amazing health benefits of eating peanuts. Here are all the health benefits of eating peanuts and why it should be a part of your winter diet.

Winter diet: Reason why you must eat peanuts

1. A good source of protein

100 grams of peanuts contain around 25.8 grams of protein. Protein is essential for the human body. During the winter season eating peanuts in restricted quantity will give you protein. It is a good plant-based source of protein. Peanuts butter is also a well-known source of protein.

2. May help in weight loss

Peanut may contain a high amount of fat but it can help in weight loss. It should be consumed in moderation to help you lose weight. If you consume peanuts in moderation it will keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories. It is also loaded with protein and fibre which also help in weight loss.

Weight loss: Restricted amount of protein can be a part of your weight loss diet

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Promote heart health

Peanuts can help you control various factors that can help you control the risk of heart diseases. It can help you control bad cholesterol which increases the risk of heart diseases. Consumption in moderation can help you improve heart health.

4. Can help you control blood sugar levels

Peanut is a low glycemic food which makes it good for diabetics. Glycemic index describes the impact of food on blood sugar levels. A diabetic can add peanuts to their diabetic diet in limited quantity. Simple modifications in diet can help you control blood sugar levels effectively.

Peanuts can be a part of your diabetes diet

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Loaded with many minerals and vitamins

Peanuts are rich in many essential nutrients. It can offer you protein, omega-3, omega-6, fiber, biotin, copper, folate, vitamin E, thiamine, phosphorus and magnesium. It can provide you multiple nutrients at once.

Peanuts are loaded with health benefits. Peanuts are also loaded with fat so must be very careful about the quantity as excess consumption can lead to weight gain and other health issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.