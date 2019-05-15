Rich In Protein, These Legumes Can Help Reduce Bloating And Uplift Mood: Celeb Nutritionist Says You Must Include Them In Your Diet

Peanuts are rich in protein and can be included in weight loss diet

Peanuts, which come from the legume family, is a "friend of all seasons" as quoted by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. You can roast them and munch on them as a snack, or you can blend them into a chutney or butter. They can be powdered to garnish your bhajis and can even be squeezed to form oil. It is thus a versatile legume which can be put to multiple uses. What's more is that peanuts are rich in proteins, fat soluble vitamins and essential fats that together can provide you with multiple health benefits.

Peanuts: top health benefits and reasons to include them in your diet

Consuming peanuts can be good for your heart and skin health. In her post shared on Instagram, Rujuta talks about how the food industry has somehow convinced people to replace them with so-called "fibre-rich biscuits". It has made people believe that munching on peanuts will make you fat, but having peanut butter as a morning snack or pre or post workout snack will not. She raises awareness about the fact that people have been fooled to believe that processed and packaged version of any food is healthier and non-fattening than their naturally grown versions. "It's time now that as aware consumers, we crack this strategy, and eat the nut," she writes.

Peanuts are rich in protein

According to Rujuta, it is important that the rich people (those who have access to food, electricity, clothing, housing, etc) of poor countries should learn to take pride in locally grown native food. This will help in widening access of food and nutrition to the future generations.

Moving on, she informs that a handful of groundnuts can be beneficial for your heart. Resveratrol - a polyphenol compound with antioxidant properties - is present in abundance in peanuts. Benefits of this compound include regulating blood pressure, cholesterol, protecting brain cells from damage, reducing diabetes complications and easing joint pain.

A surprising benefits of groundnuts and peanuts is that they can help in boosting confidence. It can also reduce incidence of bloating. This is because groundnuts are rich in Vitamin B6 - which is also a mood enhancer and mood regulator. When you are feeling low or dealing with a heat break, munching on ground nuts can actually help you feel better.

