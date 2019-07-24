Peanuts: An Excellent Source Of Protein; Lose Weight, Improve Heart Heath And Many More With Peanuts

Peanuts can help you improve your heart health

The health benefits of protein are well known. From weight loss to bodybuilding it is used for multiple purposes. Protein should be a part of your daily diet. Food sources of protein are the best way to receive naturally. You might be looking for protein sources which you can find easily. One such source of protein is peanuts. If you are looking for vegan sources of protein then peanuts are perfect for you. 100 grams of peanuts are loaded with 25.8 grams of protein. Peanuts are easy to carry and you can find peanuts easily. Peanut protein is a great source of plant-based protein. Peanuts have a great taste as well. Roasted peanuts are an all-time favourite snack of many. To consume protein from peanuts you need to consume a restricted amount of peanuts daily. You should not over consume peanuts because excess consumption can contribute to high-calorie intake. Peanuts are also rich in fat, therefore, consumption in moderation is advised.

If you are trying to lose weight, your trainer or dietician may also direct you to consume peanuts. Peanuts are filling which will help you curb hunger. Peanuts are low in carbs and high in fibre, protein and fat. It can be a perfect evening snack which can keep hunger pangs at bay.

Other health benefits of peanuts

1. Peanuts are loaded with vitamins and minerals

Not just fibre, fat and protein, peanuts are rich in other essential nutrients and vitamins as well. Peanuts can provide you biotin, copper, folate, vitamin E, manganese, thiamine, phosphorus and magnesium. To receive all these mineral and vitamins all you need is peanuts.

2. Better heart health

A sedentary lifestyle can take a toll on your heart health and can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Peanuts can also promote cardiovascular health. Various studies have highlighted the benefits of peanuts for heart health and how it can reduce the risk of heart diseases.

3. Weight loss

Peanuts can help you lose weight in spite of high-fat content if consumed in moderation. If you want to lose those extra pounds you can add a certain amount of peanuts to your diet. Peanuts will keep you full for longer and make you eat less.

Peanuts will keep you full for longer and make you eat fewer calories

4. Lowers the risk of peanut allergy

A recent study which was carried by the Canadian Medical Association Journal stated that infants who consume peanut protein are at a lower risk of peanut allergy. According to the study, peanut protein can be introduced to babies to avoid the development of peanut allergy.

